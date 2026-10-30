Azerbaijan Reviews Innovation Ranking Results, Sets Targets For 2027 (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)At the next meeting of the Coordination Group on the Global Innovation Index, participants discussed Azerbaijan's results in the“Global Innovation Index 2026” report and its future targets.

This was reported by the Ministry of Economy following the next online meeting of the Coordination Group on the Global Innovation Index of the Commission for Business Environment and International Ratings.

The meeting was attended by representatives of state institutions and relevant working groups of the commission.

The head of the coordination group, the First Deputy Minister of Economy, Elnur Aliyev, said that the work done in the improvement of the business environment, development of innovation infrastructure, improvement of the institutional environment, and other areas in our country contributed to the improvement of Azerbaijan's position on the Global Innovation Index. At the same time, the meeting also noted the important role of the implementation of the decisions made by the coordination group and effective coordination between the relevant institutions.

Head of the Sector for Monitoring, Coordination, and Evaluation of Economic Reforms within the Department of Economic Policy and Industrial Issues of the Administration of the President of Azerbaijan, the Head of the Commission's Secretariat, Vusal Shikhaliyev, emphasized the importance of responding to international surveys in a timely manner and in accordance with established requirements, with a view to further improving the results achieved.

The meeting addressed the findings of the report, as well as measures planned for implementation in the next stage. Discussions were held regarding the inclusion of relevant measures in the 2027 action plans of the working groups, aimed at further improving the country's standing in the index.

The Global Innovation Index is a prominent international ranking, published annually by the World Intellectual Property Organization, which assesses the innovation potential and performance of economies worldwide. The index conducts assessments across 7 blocks, which comprise sub-indices for innovation inputs (institutions, human capital and research, infrastructure, and the level of market and business development) and innovation outputs (scientific-technological and creative products). In the 19th edition of the index, published on September 29, 2026, 139 economies were evaluated.