Trust Stamp Appointed Exclusive Technology Partner For AFCAS, Ghana's National Fire Safety Digitisation Programme

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, GA, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI), a global provider of AI-powered software solutions, today announced the signing of a Master Technology Subcontract Agreement with E&P Limited, the Ghanaian company leading the deployment of AFCAS, a public-private partnership with the Ghana National Fire Service to digitise fire compliance and safety certification nationwide. Under the agreement, Trust Stamp is appointed the sole and exclusive technology subcontractor for the AFCAS programme.

AFCAS digitises the full fire safety certification process, from application and payment through inspection to certificate issuance. Under the agreement, Trust Stamp will provide the programme's core technology and biometric identity layer, integrated with local payment and programme partners. Together this enables verified inspectors, secure digital payments and tamper-resistant certificates that can be checked instantly, helping to reduce fraud, improve revenue collection and make buildings safer. Based on certification volumes projected by E&P, the programme represents a multi-million-dollar ARR opportunity for Trust Stamp, subject to final commercial terms.

All programme data will be stored and processed in Ghana, in line with the Data Protection Act, 2012 (Act 843). Trust Stamp's patented Irreversibly Transformed Identity Token (IT2) technology transforms sensitive biometric data into secure, revocable identity tokens, enabling trusted verification and fraud prevention while reducing the risks associated with storing biometric data.

Trust Stamp CEO Gareth N. Genner commented,“AFCAS is a strong example of how our technology can help governments modernise essential public services while keeping data sovereign. Following our recent agreement in Nigeria, this appointment further strengthens our position as a trusted identity and digital infrastructure partner across Africa.”

Jonathan Patscheider, SVP Africa at Trust Stamp, added,“E&P has built a compelling programme with the Ghana National Fire Service, and we are proud to be its exclusive technology partner. Digital, verifiable certification makes buildings safer, reduces fraud and improves revenue collection, and we see this model being adopted well beyond Ghana.”

Isaac Obeng-Darko, COO at E&P Limited commented,“Our partnership with Trust Stamp presents a unique opportunity to fully ringfence and secure a nationwide operation that assures all stakeholders of secure identity management. From the outset this partnership deploys the use of world class technology and innovative regulatory activity that provides immense value for the safety of Ghanaian citizens going forward.”

About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp is a global provider of AI-powered services for use in multiple sectors including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, healthcare, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations via advanced solutions that ensure technology and data sovereignty, reduce fraud, tokenize and secure assets and data, and securely authenticate users while protecting personal privacy, reducing friction in digital transactions, and increasing operational efficiency. With team members from over twenty nationalities in ten countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market (NASDAQ:IDAI).

About E&P Limited

E&P Services Ltd is a major contractor for Engineering and Maintenance services. Their range of services include Above Storage Tanks (AST) & Underground Storage Tanks (UST) Tank Cleaning, Calibration Services, Corrosion Control, Fabrication and Piping, Fuel Treatment and Civil Works. Their scope covers, but not limited to the Petroleum and Mining Industry, Marine Industry, Manufacturing Industry and the Aviation Industry.

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