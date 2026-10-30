Trialassure Enhances AI Consistency With Agentic AI Workflows For Clinical Trial Anonymization, Medical Writing

Configurable, multi-model AI architecture enables coordinated workflows for complex tasks, with human expertise remaining in control

- Prasad M. Koppolu, Chief Operating Officer

CANTON, MI, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TrialAssure, a leading technology provider advancing clinical trial transparency, disclosure, and data sharing, today announced that it has found dramatic improvement in accuracy and efficiency in its most challenging, analytically complicated workflows after incorporating agentic AI methodology into its ANONYMIZE ® and LINK® AI solutions. The initiative represents the next phase of the company's AI strategy, exploring how configurable, multi-step AI workflows can support increasingly complex tasks in regulated life sciences environments.

The approach moves beyond individual AI interactions toward coordinated workflows in which configurable, multi-LLM, specialized agents can perform distinct tasks, process information in context and support checks against defined requirements. TrialAssure is orchestrating different large language models (LLMs) within these workflows, allowing model capabilities to be matched to the needs of individual tasks.

"The next phase of agentic AI is about how intelligently we orchestrate the work,” said Prasad M. Koppolu, Chief Operating Officer at TrialAssure.“We're building on our existing AI capabilities with configurable workflows that coordinate specialized agents and leverage different models for various tasks. For regulated life sciences, that means greater flexibility in managing complex processes, with human expertise and accountability built into every step.”

Building Configurable AI Workflows

TrialAssure's agentic AI architecture coordinates multiple specialized activities within a defined workflow. Rather than relying on a single model to complete an entire process, the approach deploys specialized agents with AI models tailored to each task to specific stages of the work.

For instance, a configured workflow could identify relevant information within source documents, evaluate that information in context, perform a defined processing task, and check the resulting output against established requirements before presenting it for human review.

The same underlying approach can support different applications across clinical trial document and data anonymization and AI-assisted medical writing, with workflows adapted to the requirements of each process:

●Within ANONYMIZE, agentic workflows support context-sensitive anonymization activities, helping teams manage information that requires more nuanced assessment than straightforward detection and replacement.

●For LINK AI, coordinated AI activities support complex medical writing workflows, including the organization of source information, document preparation, and quality review.

Both initiatives build on TrialAssure's existing emphasis on purpose-built technology and human expertise. The company is maintaining human oversight as a central principle in how these capabilities are developed and evaluated.

"AI Enabled. Human Driven has always been central to our approach," added James Greene, Executive Leader, Growth & Partnerships at TrialAssure. "As AI becomes capable of supporting more complex workflows, the importance of human expertise remains. We believe the greatest value comes from giving professionals better tools to manage the work and apply their judgment."

To learn more about TrialAssure solutions, visit the company's newly launched website at .

ABOUT TRIALASSURE

TrialAssure® is an award-winning global data transparency company providing fast, intelligent, and cost-effective software and services for the pharmaceutical industry and related sectors. A recognized leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), TrialAssure offers AI Enabled, Human DrivenTM solutions that support compliance through document and data anonymization, AI-assisted content development, compliance tracking, and clinical trial disclosure. Founded in 2009, TrialAssure's global team builds proven technology platforms that help Sponsors and research organizations stay aligned with transparency regulations worldwide. TrialAssure was named Data Solution of the Year by the Data Breakthrough Awards.

For more information, visit .

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Don F. McLean

TrialAssure

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TrialAssure Enhances AI Consistency with Agentic AI Workflows for Clinical Trial Anonymization, Medical Writing News Provided By McLean Media October 30, 2026, 13:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, Science, Technology



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