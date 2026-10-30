Gujarat: At Ekta Nagar, PM Modi Opens 'Bharat Parv' Ahead Of Statue Of Unity Celebrations

MENAFN - IANS) Ekta Nagar (Gujarat), Oct 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated 'Bharat Parv 2026' at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat's Narmada district, kicking off a cultural festival showcasing the country's traditions, folk performances, regional cuisines, handicrafts and tourist attractions.

The festival, being held as part of the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations, will continue until November 15.

Conceived around the theme of national unity and the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', Bharat Parv provides a platform for states and Union Territories to present their cultural identities and tourism offerings.

The event is also expected to promote tourism in Ekta Nagar and surrounding areas. Later on, PM Modi is scheduled to witness the Ekta Prakash Parv, an illumination festival celebrating India's unity, diversity, cultural heritage and progress.

Its attractions include a 530-metre illuminated stretch along Valley of Flowers Road, themed 'From Ancient India to Modern India', and a 180-metre Glow Tunnel showcasing the cultures, architecture, folk dances, handicrafts and lifestyles of the country's four regions.

More than 1.5 crore LED lights have been used for the displays, with artworks created by artists from across the country.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to attend the Narmada Aarti at around 8:15 p.m. at the upgraded Shoolpaneshwar Narmada Ghat.

The ghat has been developed by the Statue of Unity Area Development and Tourism Governance Authority at a cost of Rs 15.10 crore. Its visitor capacity has been increased from 4,000 to 6,000, with seating arrangements for around 2,000 people.

The work includes an expanded stepped ghat, a 190-metre all-weather approach road, an amphitheatre-style seating area, red sandstone cladding, murals and sculptures, besides riverbank protection structures.

On Saturday, October 31, marking the 151st birth anniversary of the first Deputy PM and Home Minister of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, PM Modi will pay floral tributes at the Statue of Unity before inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for 31 tourism and infrastructure projects with a combined outlay of Rs 426.71 crore.

Of these, 23 projects worth Rs 307.83 crore are to be inaugurated, while the foundation stones of eight projects worth Rs 118.88 crore will be laid. The new attractions include an IRCTC hotel built at a cost of Rs 50 crore, an Ekta Cruise costing Rs 16 crore, a Rain Forest project worth Rs 14.30 crore and an Eco Trail costing Rs 3.67 crore.

The infrastructure works to be inaugurated include a sewage treatment plant, a water treatment plant, travelators, a parade track, staff quarters and improvements to roads and visitor facilities.

The package also includes the Narmada Ghat upgrade, facade lighting at the Statue of Unity campus, development of Ekta Prakash Parv and the upgradation of Unity Glow Garden.

The projects for which foundation stones will be laid include the Gora-Bhanadra Road, a smart zero-waste integrated solid waste management project, the development of Khalwani Eco-Tourism and an integrated Cactus and Butterfly Garden.

A disaster control room for the Sardar Sarovar Dam and road improvements are also part of the proposed works.

During the visit, PM Modi will also tour the Rain Forest and Vaman Vriksha Vatika before participating in the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations at around 5:30 p.m.

The celebrations will include the Ekta Parade featuring Central Armed Police Forces, state police forces and central police organisations, with a focus on the security forces' efforts against Left-Wing Extremism.

A theatrical presentation on 'Naxal Mukt Bharat' by the National School of Drama will feature around 2,000 artists from 126 districts that have been affected by Left-Wing Extremism.

The tableaux and cultural performances will be based on the theme 'Vande Mataram', while a larger cultural presentation will bring together around 5,000 artists from across the country.