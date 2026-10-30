DRDO Showcases Indigenous Semiconductor Tech For Advanced Defence Systems

DRDO Showcases Cutting-Edge Semiconductor Innovations

New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has showcased indigenous semiconductor technologies used in advanced radar systems, electronic warfare applications and tactical missiles, highlighting India's growing capabilities in developing critical defence technologies. At the Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC) 2026, held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from October 27 to 29, DRDO displayed Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuits (MMICs) and Infrared Focal Plane Arrays (IRFPAs), developed by its Solid State Physics Laboratory (SSPL), Delhi.

According to the Ministry of Defence, Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) and Gallium Nitride (GaN)-based MMICs, along with Multi-Chip Modules (MCMs), have been used in several strategic missions. These technologies serve as important building blocks for advanced radar systems and Electronic Warfare (EW) applications. The organisation also showcased IRFPAs, which function as the sensing elements or 'eyes' of tactical missiles. These systems help missiles detect and track targets during the terminal phase through Imaging Infrared (IIR) seekers. The exhibits covered different infrared technologies, including Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR), Mid-Wave Infrared (MWIR) and Long-Wave Infrared (LWIR), demonstrating DRDO's capabilities in developing advanced semiconductor technologies domestically.

Future-Ready Defence Technologies and Strategy

DRDO also displayed scramjet engine technology and neuromorphic accelerators, along with advanced communication systems, Quantum Random Number Generators (QRNGs), Photonic Integrated Circuits (PICs) and laser proximity sensors. The organisation was one of the key organisers of ESTIC 2026 and led a thematic session on 'Semiconductors and Next-Generation Chips'. The session was chaired by Distinguished Scientist and Director General, Electronics and Communication Systems, Dr BK Das. A panel discussion during the session examined developments in semiconductor technologies, purpose-built Artificial Intelligence (AI) System-on-Chips (SoCs), intelligence at the silicon edge and the changing microprocessor landscape.

Strengthening National Security and Industrial Growth

DRDO also highlighted its role in supporting industries and start-ups in developing next-generation chip designs and indigenous technologies. The Ministry said semiconductor technology is important for national security, economic strength and digital security. It also highlighted the need to develop capabilities across chip design, fabrication, testing, industrial-scale production and supply chains. India's strategic defence laboratories and specialised semiconductor facilities, including SSPL, Gallium Arsenide Enabling Technology Centre (GAETEC), Semiconductor Technology and Applied Research Centre (STARC) and Semiconductor Laboratory (SCL), have developed expertise in Gallium Arsenide (GaAs), Gallium Nitride (GaN), Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) and mature silicon process technologies. The conclave, held under the theme 'Creative Minds, Catalysing Science, Empowering Society', was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and jointly organised by 12 ministries and departments. (ANI)

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