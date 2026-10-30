Palestinian Envoy To India Warns Against Rising Global Religious Hate

Palestinian Envoy Addresses Global Religious Intolerance

New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): In a direct message addressing rising religious intolerance and hatred, Palestinian Ambassador to India Abdullah M Abu Shawesh warned that racism poses a direct danger to global stability and peace. Taking to X, the envoy emphasised the necessity of mutual respect and pluralism as foundational pillars for peaceful human existence. "RACISM IS A THREAT TO HUMANITY," Ambassador Al-Haija wrote. Highlighting the critical role of religious freedom and mutual acceptance, the Palestinian diplomat stated, "Respect for all religions and acceptance of others are essential foundations of peaceful coexistence, harmony and a world at peace."

The ambassador strongly criticised individuals and groups who fuel hatred or demean religious practices, noting that such actions undermine fundamental social structures. "Those who incite hatred against people of any religion or belief, mock their faith or insult their religious traditions are not merely spreading intolerance. They are threatening the very foundations of our shared humanity," he added. Concluding his statement with a stark warning against bigotry, Al-Haija asserted, "Racists are a danger to us all."

RACISM IS A THREAT TO HUMANITY. Respect for all religions and acceptance of others are essential foundations of peaceful coexistence, harmony and a world at peace. Those who incite hatred against people of any religion or belief, mock their faith or insult their religious traditions are not merely spreading intolerance. They are threatening the very foundations of our shared humanity. Racists are a danger to us all. - Abdullah M. Abu Shawesh (@AM_Shawesh) October 30, 2026

UN Report on Mediacide and Conflict in Gaza

Earlier on Thursday, the Embassy of Palestine in India has drawn attention to a United Nations (UN) report alleging that the systematic killing of Palestinian journalists, destruction of media infrastructure, censorship, propaganda and information manipulation have facilitated Israel's genocidal war against Palestinians. The report, titled "Truth under the Rubble: Media in the Time of Genocide", was submitted to the UN General Assembly on July 21, 2026, by Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967.

Impact on Palestinian Journalism

It describes "mediacide" as the systematic destruction of journalism through the elimination of witnesses, suppression of Palestinian accounts, genocidal incitement and information manipulation by influential media organisations and digital platforms. According to the report cited by the Palestine Embassy, Israeli forces have killed nearly 300 Palestinian journalists and media workers since October 2023, injured more than 400 and detained over 100. Approximately 70 journalists were reportedly killed in retaliation for their professional work.

The report also documents the deaths of around 710 relatives of journalists, the destruction of more than 150 journalists' homes and 240 incidents involving Israeli live ammunition directed at media crews. It examines allegations that Palestinian journalists were portrayed as members of armed organisations without substantiated evidence before or after their deaths. Among the cases cited are journalists Anas Al Sharif and Hossam Shabat, who were publicly accused by the Israeli military before being killed. The report further describes arbitrary detention, torture, sexual violence, intimidation and threats against journalists and their families, alleging that these practices aim to silence witnesses and obstruct documentation of violations.

By October 2025, approximately 150 media offices and institutions in Gaza had reportedly been destroyed. The report states that around 81 per cent of Gaza's information and communications infrastructure was destroyed, while another 12 per cent sustained partial damage. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)