New Zealand Secures 87-Run Victory Over India In Fourth T20I Clash

New Zealand Secures Victory Over India in Fourth T20I

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner praised his team's bowling effort and the contributions of Michael Bracewell and Jacob Duffy after the hosts registered an 87-run victory over India in the fourth T20I at Eden Park in Auckland. New Zealand defeated India by 87 runs in the fourth T20I at Auckland, registering their first win of the five-match series and reducing India's lead to 3-1.

Batting Brilliance and Target Setting

Glenn Phillips smashed 107 off 49 balls, while Michael Bracewell scored 65 off 25 deliveries as New Zealand posted 259/7, their highest T20I total against India. The duo shared a 115-run stand off just 40 balls. Chasing 260, India were bowled out for 172, with Tilak Varma top-scoring with 35.

Bowling Performance and Tactical Execution

Jacob Duffy led New Zealand's bowling attack with figures of 4/23, while Mitchell Santner and Matthew Fisher claimed two wickets each. Reflecting on the win, Santner said New Zealand's bowlers executed their plans effectively, maintaining disciplined lines and lengths while varying their approach in the powerplay. He highlighted the early wickets and Jacob Duffy's effective use of hard lengths as key factors in restricting India. Notably, India were reduced to 61/4 by the New Zealand bowlers as Duffy claimed wickets of Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan in the very first over itself.

"Obviously 260 is a good score, but you have to bowl well against these guys, and I think we did. We saw a couple fly through at the start, and then you stick to those lengths. The boys bashed away nicely, and we were able to take wickets at the start, which is obviously a massive thing in the powerplays. But I think our lengths, our lines were really good tonight. But yeah, very happy. And I think we were able to change it up. Obviously, mixed it up in the powerplay, and guys coming in one-over spells. But being on the money straightaway and then Duff obviously nailing hard length again too to start is a great start," he said.

Key Contributions from Bracewell

The New Zealand skipper also lauded Bracewell for his explosive 65 off just 25 deliveries, which helped the hosts post a massive 259/7 after Glenn Phillips' century.“The way he came out from the start, obviously we were in a pretty good position, but from ball one to keep going, and that pushes that score from a 220, which is still a good score, to 260, obviously with Glenn going as well. But yeah, it's nice to see Beast (Bracewell) get some runs because he's been striking in the nets,” he said.

New Zealand's victory came after India had won the first three matches of the series, successfully chasing targets of 199, 181 and 226. The result reduced India's lead to 3-1, with the fifth and final T20I remaining. (ANI)

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