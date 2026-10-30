PM Modi Inaugurates Bharat Parv And Bovine Research Centre In Gujarat

PM Modi Inaugurates Bharat Parv and Bovine Research Facility

October 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated 'Bharat Parv' at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat and visited stalls at the event during his two-day visit to the state. He also visited the Bharat Bovine Breeding and Research Centre (BBBRC) cattle farm and the Embryo Transfer Technology-In Vitro Fertilisation (ET-IVF) Laboratory in Banaskantha district.

During his visit to the research centre, the Prime Minister toured the facilities at the BBBRC cattle farm and the ET-IVF Laboratory, which focus on bovine breeding, genetic upgradation and advanced reproductive technologies. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi were also present during the Prime Minister's visit.

Focus on Bovine Breeding and Infrastructure

Advanced Research and Dairy Development

The facility is aimed at strengthening bovine breeding, genetic improvement and the adoption of advanced reproductive technologies. It will be the country's first facility of its kind dedicated to the Kankrej cattle breed and is expected to accelerate breed improvement by 10–20 times. Before visiting the research centre, PM Modi held a roadshow in Banaskantha as part of his two-day visit to Gujarat. During the visit, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stones for two Bio-CNG plants of Banas Dairy at Tharad and Radhanpur. The plants will have cattle dung processing capacities of 75 metric tonnes per day and 100 metric tonnes per day, respectively.

Urban Infrastructure and Connectivity

Among the major infrastructure projects scheduled during his visit, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for Ahmedabad Metro Phase-2A (Airport Extension) and Phase-2B (GIFT City Extension). Phase-2A will cover a stretch of over 6 km with five stations, connecting Koteshwar Road to the Airport. Meanwhile, Phase-2B will span over 3.3 km with three stations, connecting GIFT City to Shahpur. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the upgradation and strengthening of the Ahmedabad-Mehsana Road (State Highway-41), which will be expanded from four lanes to eight lanes at an estimated cost of around Rs 2,600 crore. The project is expected to improve connectivity between Ahmedabad and North Gujarat.

Child Welfare Initiatives

In addition, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for 4,030 new child-friendly Anganwadi Centres and inaugurate 361 completed centres across Gujarat. The initiative, involving an investment of Rs 800 crore, is expected to benefit more than four lakh people. The Prime Minister's two-day visit to Gujarat includes inaugurations and foundation stone-laying ceremonies for projects spanning infrastructure, dairy development, bovine research and child welfare. (ANI)

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