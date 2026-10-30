Sai Liza Sunuwar Wins Miss Odisha & 2Nd Runner-Up Dream Aura India 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Sai Liza Sunuwar has achieved a proud milestone by winning the title of Miss Odisha Winner 2026 and securing the position of 2nd Runner-Up at Miss Dream Aura India 2026. Her achievement highlights her confidence, talent, dedication, and passion for pageantry.
She represented Odisha at the national grand finale of Dream Aura India 2026 – Season One, organised by AK Pageant on 3 October 2026 at Radisson Blu Hotel, Paschim Vihar, New Delhi. The event brought together talented participants from different states of India to celebrate beauty, individuality, confidence, and achievement.
Sai Liza's journey reflects the spirit of a platform that encourages aspiring models to showcase their potential, develop their personalities, and gain recognition at the national level. Through different pageant rounds, including introduction, ramp walk, and question-and-answer sessions, participants had the opportunity to demonstrate their stage presence and abilities.
About Dream Aura India 2026
Dream Aura India 2026 is a national beauty pageant organised by AK Pageant. The platform celebrates beauty, talent, confidence, personality, and individuality while creating opportunities for aspiring models across India.
Explore the official winners gallery:
Visit the official website:
AK Pageant congratulates Sai Liza Sunuwar on her wonderful achievement and wishes her continued success in her future journey.
She represented Odisha at the national grand finale of Dream Aura India 2026 – Season One, organised by AK Pageant on 3 October 2026 at Radisson Blu Hotel, Paschim Vihar, New Delhi. The event brought together talented participants from different states of India to celebrate beauty, individuality, confidence, and achievement.
Sai Liza's journey reflects the spirit of a platform that encourages aspiring models to showcase their potential, develop their personalities, and gain recognition at the national level. Through different pageant rounds, including introduction, ramp walk, and question-and-answer sessions, participants had the opportunity to demonstrate their stage presence and abilities.
About Dream Aura India 2026
Dream Aura India 2026 is a national beauty pageant organised by AK Pageant. The platform celebrates beauty, talent, confidence, personality, and individuality while creating opportunities for aspiring models across India.
Explore the official winners gallery:
Visit the official website:
AK Pageant congratulates Sai Liza Sunuwar on her wonderful achievement and wishes her continued success in her future journey.
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