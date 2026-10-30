MP Semiconductor Policy Incentives: Subsidy, Eligibility And Investment Support In Madhya Pradesh

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 29, 2026 7:36 am - MP Semiconductor policy incentives cover subsidies, investment support and eligibility criteria for semiconductor manufacturing, chip design and ATMP/OSAT projects in Madhya Pradesh, helping investors assess costs and potential financial benefits.

Semiconductor investment decisions involve substantial capital expenditure, specialised infrastructure, skilled personnel and long project implementation periods. Madhya Pradesh's semiconductor policy framework provides a basis for eligible businesses to assess potential state-level support. Finraja Consultancy has outlined key considerations for companies evaluating MP Semiconductor policy incentives and their implications for project planning and financial assessment.

Support Across Semiconductor Activities

The semiconductor ecosystem includes chip design, fabless companies, semiconductor fabrication, component manufacturing, assembly, testing, marking and packaging (ATMP), and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT). Each activity has different investment requirements and operating cost structures. Consequently, the incentive provisions applicable to one category should not automatically be assumed to apply to another.

The policy assessment prepared by Finraja Consultancy identifies several areas for examination, including capital investment assistance, development-cost support for eligible design activities, workforce-related assistance, power-related benefits, interest assistance and infrastructure support. The availability and extent of each benefit depend on the applicable policy provisions, project category and required approvals.

Capital Investment and Manufacturing Incentives

Capital expenditure is a significant consideration for semiconductor manufacturing projects. The policy assessment identifies capital subsidy provisions for certain eligible semiconductor and component manufacturing units, with the applicable support depending on the project's approval status and category.

The assessment lists support of up to 25% of eligible capital expenditure for specified government-approved projects. It also describes a provision of up to 40% of eligible capital expenditure, subject to a stated ceiling of 150 crore, for certain projects outside the relevant central approval framework. These figures should be checked against the operative policy, eligibility conditions and applicable government approvals before being used in investment decisions.

Semiconductor fabrication and ATMP/OSAT facilities require separate evaluation of their respective provisions. Investors should establish the eligible expenditure base, applicable incentive ceiling, disbursement schedule and documentation requirements before incorporating anticipated assistance into project cost estimates.

Power, Financing and Employment Considerations

Power consumption, financing costs and workforce development can materially affect the operating economics of semiconductor projects. The policy assessment identifies a power tariff subsidy of 2 per unit for specified eligible projects, subject to the applicable duration and conditions. It also outlines potential interest assistance and employment-related support for qualifying activities.

Design and semiconductor services businesses may need to assess provisions relating to eligible salary expenditure, employer provident fund contributions, relocation assistance and rental support under the relevant policy framework. Skilling assistance and internship support may also be relevant to eligible workforce development activities.

These provisions should be evaluated against the project's actual requirements. Incentives that depend on approval, expenditure verification, employment conditions or implementation milestones should not be treated as guaranteed receipts.

Eligibility and Financial Assessment

A structured financial assessment helps project developers determine how potential incentives could affect capital requirements, operating expenditure and cash flow. The assessment typically involves identifying the appropriate project category, examining eligible expenditure, reviewing approval requirements and mapping the documentation needed for applications and claims.

Financial models should distinguish between proposed benefits, approved incentives and amounts actually received. They should also account for implementation timelines, debt servicing, working capital requirements and possible delays in reimbursement. Where central and state schemes are both relevant, their respective conditions should be reviewed to establish whether benefits can be combined.

“MP Semiconductor policy incentives present important considerations for businesses exploring semiconductor manufacturing, chip design and ATMP/OSAT investments in Madhya Pradesh. Understanding the applicable capital subsidies, power-related benefits, interest assistance and eligibility requirements is essential for informed investment planning. A thorough financial assessment can help businesses evaluate potential incentives, plan project costs and navigate the application and claim process,” said a spokesperson from Finraja Consultancy.

About Finraja Consultancy

Finraja Consultancy Private Limited is a Nagpur-based consultancy providing advisory services in government subsidies, industrial incentives, project finance, financial assessment and business planning. Its work includes scheme identification, eligibility assessment, financial modelling, application documentation and assistance with subsidy claims for businesses across India.

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