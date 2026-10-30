Erdogan Calls For Palestinian Peace Settlement And Gaza Reconstruction At Turkic States Summit
Speaking at the opening of the 13th summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Ankara on Friday, Erdogan stressed the need for greater international contributions to address the humanitarian situation in the Palestinian territory.
He also expressed hope that the latest escalation in tensions with Iran could be resolved through diplomacy rather than military force.
Erdogan said peace and stability in the South Caucasus would create important opportunities for countries in the region and the wider Turkic world.
Turning to the future of the OTS, Erdogan said Turkiye aimed to translate the institutional progress achieved by the organization into tangible benefits during its rotating presidency.
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