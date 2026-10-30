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Russian Drone Strikes Building In Center Of Novhorod-Siverskyi

Russian Drone Strikes Building In Center Of Novhorod-Siverskyi


Date: 2026-10-30 09:08:30

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Oleksandr Seliverstov, head of the Novhorod-Siverskyi District Military Administration, reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“Today, October 30, at approximately 11:55 a.m., an enemy strike drone (preliminarily identified as a 'Gerbera') was recorded hitting one of the buildings in the central part of Novhorod-Siverskyi,” he wrote.

Read also: Russian forces strike facility in Chernihiv

It is noted that information regarding casualties and the extent of the damage is still being verified.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the Chernihiv region, the enemy attacked an administrative building and civilian infrastructure with dro es.

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UkrinForm

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