Russian Drone Strikes Building In Center Of Novhorod-Siverskyi
“Today, October 30, at approximately 11:55 a.m., an enemy strike drone (preliminarily identified as a 'Gerbera') was recorded hitting one of the buildings in the central part of Novhorod-Siverskyi,” he wrote.Read also: Russian forces strike facility in Chernihiv
It is noted that information regarding casualties and the extent of the damage is still being verified.
As reported by Ukrinform, in the Chernihiv region, the enemy attacked an administrative building and civilian infrastructure with dro es.
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