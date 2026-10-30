SOCAR Opens 100Th Gas Station In Romania

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR has opened its 100th filling station in Romania, marking a new milestone in its expansion in the European market.

The new station is located in Galați, an important economic and cultural centre in eastern Romania on the banks of the Danube River.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, SOCAR Vice President Anar Mammadov said the company had entered the Romanian market 15 years ago with the launch of its first SOCAR-branded filling station. Since then, its priorities have been to build a strong brand, provide high-quality products and services, and earn customer trust.

He noted that Romania held a special place in SOCAR's strategy as one of the first EU countries where the company had invested under its brand.

SOCAR Petroleum SA CEO Ramin Aliyev said the company aimed to further strengthen its position in Romania and increase its market share in the coming years. He also highlighted investments in logistics infrastructure, including fuel storage facilities, which help ensure an uninterrupted supply to the company's filling station network.

The new facility offers petrol and diesel products under the Nano brand, while its Nar café sells local goods and products imported from Azerbaijan. Dedicated sections promoting Azerbaijani products have also been established across SOCAR's filling stations in the country.

SOCAR has been operating in Romania through its subsidiary SOCAR Petroleum SA since 2011. In 2025, the company recorded a turnover of 3.9 billion Romanian lei (approximately 750 million euros), up 9.7% year on year.

SOCAR currently operates three fuel storage depots in Romania and has invested 400 million lei (approximately 78.4 million euros) in the country's economy to date.