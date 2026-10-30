Baku, Kuala Lumpur To Deepen Partnership In Anti-Corruption Efforts

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev met with Abdul Halim Aman, chairman of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, on October 30 during the latter's visit to Azerbaijan for the Third High-Level Meeting of Heads of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Member States, held in Baku.

The Prosecutor General's Office reported that during the meeting, Aliyev provided information on large-scale reforms implemented in Azerbaijan under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, measures taken to enhance transparency and accountability in public administration, strengthen the fight against corruption, and the results achieved in these areas.

The sides highlighted the contribution of the friendly relations and political ties between Azerbaijan and Malaysia, as well as their cooperation on international platforms, to the development of law enforcement relations.

Aliyev welcomed the participation of delegations from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission and the National Anti-Financial Crime Centre in the sixth Plenary Meeting of the GlobE Network and the 10th meeting of its Steering Committee, held in Baku in May 2025 and co-organized by the Prosecutor General's Office and the UN GlobE Network.

The importance of cooperation between the Azerbaijani prosecution service and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Academy (MACA), operating under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, was also emphasized. It was noted that Azerbaijani prosecutors' participation in the academy's training and educational programmes helps strengthen their professional knowledge and practical skills, acquire advanced international experience, and apply it in their work.

Abdul Halim Aman congratulated Azerbaijan on the successful organization and high-level hosting of the third OIC meeting of heads of anti-corruption law enforcement authorities. He thanked the Azerbaijani side for its warm welcome and hospitality and shared his impressions of the country's development.

The meeting also addressed the signing of a memorandum of understanding to strengthen the legal and institutional framework for cooperation between the agencies, as well as the organization of mutual study visits. The sides reached preliminary agreements on these initiatives.

The parties further exchanged views on organizing specialized training and certification programmes on the investigation and prosecution of corruption offences with the support of MACA, as well as developing cooperation in other areas of mutual interest.

Following the meeting, the delegation visited the History Museum of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan, where guests were briefed on the history of the Azerbaijani prosecution service, its activities in different periods, and its modern development.