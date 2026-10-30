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Erin Kay Lockwood

Erin Kay Lockwood


Date: 2026-10-30 09:07:46

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Assistant Professor of Political Science, University of California, Irvine
Profile Articles

I research financial market regulation and authority and the politics of global inequality. I have published peer-reviewed articles on these topics in Review of International Political Economy, New Political Economy, Theory & Society, and as chapter contributions to several edited volumes.

Experience
  • –present Assistant Professor of Political Science, University of California, Irvine
Education
  • 2017 Northwestern University, PhD / Political Science

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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