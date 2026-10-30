Ten-Herng Lai
- Lecturer in Philosophy, University of Stirling
Ten-Herng Lai currently works for the University of Stirling. His primary research interests include the ethics of protests and what to do about statues and monuments of wrongdoers.
Recently, he started to worry about AI deskilling in higher education, enabled by managerial decisions to integrate AI into learning. He believes that policies that not only permit but encourage students to use AI to understand, brainstorm, and plan will inevitably undermine the value of universities.
More of his research can be found at:Experience
- –present Lecturer in Philosophy, University of Stirling
- 2020 Australian National University, PhD in Philosophy
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