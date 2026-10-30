Russia Ready To Share Digital Platforms, Ai Models With Foreign Partners

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 (NNN) -- Russia is ready to offer its homegrown digital platforms, including social networks, messaging applications and video services, to foreign partners, while adapting artificial intelligence (AI) models to meet their respective national legislation and cultural characteristics.

Russia's Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Maksut Shadayev said the country was prepared to expand digital cooperation with international partners by sharing its technological solutions and expertise.

In a statement, the minister said Russia was also ready to refine its AI models to take into account the legal frameworks and cultural characteristics of other countries.

The country's digital export ambitions were highlighted during a plenary session at Kazan Digital Week 2026 in Tatarstan, which focused on new priorities and challenges in digital development.

One example of Russia's domestic digital platforms is MAX messenger, which has recorded significant user growth, according to VK Chief Executive Officer Vladimir Kiriyenko.

He said the platform had grown to 140 million users over the past year, including users from foreign countries.

"Around 16.5 million channels have been created, the Digital ID service has been launched, and AI models are being actively used," he said.

The plenary session also highlighted the challenges of AI development and growing cyberthreats, with participants emphasising the need to strengthen protection systems alongside advances in digital technologies.

Head of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov said the region had allocated five billion rubles for the systematic development of AI.

"Three IT park sites are operating, bringing together more than 1,000 resident companies. In the Innopolis special economic zone, 343 high-tech companies are active," he said.

First held in 2020, Kazan Digital Week has developed into one of the region's major platforms for discussions on digital transformation.

The 2026 edition, held in Kazan from Oct 29 to 31, brought together 19,000 participants from 70 countries. Its business programme featured 10 thematic tracks and more than 100 sessions covering public administration, education, healthcare, agriculture, finance, culture and cybersecurity.

--NNN