Visitmercercountypa Welcomes Five New Members Supporting Local Tourism And Visitor Experiences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Retrowe, Jones' Shakes, Ella & Roo Boutique, Battle Row Farm Market and Ray of Sunshine Camping & Glamping expand Mercer County's event, dining, shopping, agricultural tourism and outdoor recreation offerings.

Sharon, PA, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisitMercerCountyPA, is welcoming five new members to its tourism network: Retrowe, Jones' Shakes, Ella & Roo Boutique, Battle Row Farm Market and Ray of Sunshine Camping & Glamping. Representing event experiences, specialty dining, boutique shopping, locally produced farm goods, artisan workshops, and outdoor accommodations, the businesses contribute to the variety of attractions and services available to residents and visitors throughout Mercer County, Pennsylvania.

The newest members reflect the diversity of locally operated businesses that help shape Mercer County's visitor experience. From enjoying handcrafted milkshakes and boutique shopping to exploring farm markets, participating in creative workshops, attending events, and spending time outdoors, these businesses give travelers more opportunities to explore communities across the region.

Meet Visit Mercer County PA's Newest Members

Retrowe: Event Experiences in West Middlesex

Located in West Middlesex, Retrowe brings a distinctive event venue to the local community. Housed in a converted bank building with a midcentury modern aesthetic, the space provides a setting for gatherings and community events.

The venue has hosted activities such as trivia nights, giving residents and visitors opportunities to connect through shared entertainment.

As a new member of VisitMercerCountyPA, Retrowe adds to the county's selection of gathering spaces and event-related attractions. Venues like Retrowe complement the region's hospitality offerings by providing settings for social activities and special occasions.

More information is available at .

Jones' Shakes: Handcrafted Milkshakes in Mercer, Pennsylvania

Jones' Shakes, located at 7827 W. Market St. in Mercer, offers a specialty dessert and dining experience centered on an extensive selection of handcrafted milkshakes.

Founded in Mercer, the business has developed a menu with more than 400 shake flavors, ranging from familiar favorites to unconventional creations. Its original Mercer location remains the company's headquarters and flagship restaurant as the brand expands into additional markets.

Jones' Shakes provides a family-friendly stop for visitors traveling through Mercer County, whether they are planning a day of sightseeing, exploring nearby attractions, or looking for a distinctive local dining experience.

The business shows how a locally established food destination can become part of a travel itinerary, offering visitors an experience tied to the community where it started.

More information is available at.

Ella & Roo Boutique: Boutique Shopping in Grove City

Ella & Roo Boutique joins Visit Mercer County PA as part of the region's specialty retail community.

Based in Grove City, Pennsylvania, Ella & Roo offers boutique merchandise and online shopping, giving customers an alternative to traditional large-format retail. Its merchandise includes tops, bottoms, dresses, shoes, and accessories, providing shoppers with a selection of current fashion trends and wardrobe essentials.

Specialty boutiques add variety to shopping options throughout Mercer County, where visitors can explore independent retailers alongside established shopping destinations.

For travelers interested in shopping in Grove City and the surrounding region, businesses such as Ella & Roo Boutique add to the selection of retailers they can discover while exploring local communities.

Additional information is available at.

Battle Row Farm Market: Farm-Raised Products and Artisan Experiences in Pulaski

Battle Row Farm Market, located at 4197 New Castle Road in Pulaski, Pennsylvania, offers visitors an opportunity to shop for locally raised meats, farm-produced goods, and handcrafted products in Mercer County.

The family-operated market grew from Battle Row Farms, where the owners raise Hereford cattle, Hereford and Mangalitsa hogs, alpacas, and honeybees. Products include farm-raised beef and pork, raw honey, beeswax-based personal care products, and alpaca fiber goods such as socks, gloves, and hats.

Beyond its agricultural offerings, Battle Row Farm Market provides creative experiences through stained glass workshops and classes. These hands-on activities welcome beginners and give visitors opportunities to explore traditional crafts while supporting a local business.

The market also participates in the Downtown Sharon Farmers Market, extending its connection to the region's agricultural community and providing additional opportunities for shoppers to discover locally produced goods.

For visitors interested in Mercer County farm markets, locally raised meats, artisan products, and hands-on activities, Battle Row Farm Market adds another destination to the region's shopping and agricultural tourism offerings.

More information is available at.

Ray of Sunshine Camping & Glamping: Outdoor Accommodations and Experiences in Mercer

Ray of Sunshine Camping & Glamping, located at 1685 Bend Road in Mercer, offers an outdoor lodging experience on a family farm.

The woman-owned business offers tent camping, glamping accommodations, and opportunities to join nature-focused activities and community events. Accommodations include tent platforms, backpacking sites, and glamping options for guests seeking different levels of comfort while spending time outdoors.

The property also hosts nature walks, educational workshops, yoga, art experiences, and small-scale gatherings. Its approach combines outdoor recreation with opportunities for learning, creativity, and community connection.

For visitors interested in camping in Mercer County, glamping in western Pennsylvania, or planning an outdoor getaway, Ray of Sunshine offers an alternative to conventional hotel accommodations.

The property operates off-grid, and reservations are required. Travelers should review available amenities and seasonal operating information before booking.

More information is available at.

New Members Reflect the Variety of Mercer County's Tourism Offerings

These five businesses bring together different aspects of the Mercer County visitor experience, showing how local enterprises contribute to the region's identity as a destination for shopping, dining, agricultural tourism, outdoor recreation, and entertainment.

"One of the things that makes Mercer County special is the variety of businesses and experiences visitors can discover here," said Carmen Aiello of VisitMercerCountyPA.

"Our newest members represent that diversity, from unique places to shop and enjoy a meal to event spaces and outdoor accommodations. Each business brings something different to the region and gives visitors another reason to explore our communities."

Local businesses play an important role in shaping how visitors experience a destination. Restaurants and specialty food establishments can become stops along a travel route, while boutique retailers, farm markets, event venues, and outdoor accommodations provide additional ways to spend time in the area.

The five newest members also represent different visitor interests, making them relevant to a range of travel plans. Families exploring Mercer County can add dining, shopping, and farm market visits to their itineraries, while couples, groups, and outdoor enthusiasts may be interested in creative workshops, community events, or camping accommodations.

Agricultural businesses such as Battle Row Farm Market also introduce visitors to the region's farming community and locally produced goods. Alongside shopping, dining, and recreational attractions, these experiences help travelers develop a broader understanding of the businesses and traditions that contribute to Mercer County's local economy.

Supporting Local Businesses and Regional Tourism

VisitMercerCountyPA promotes the county as a destination for leisure travel, recreation, shopping, dining, agricultural experiences, and cultural activities. Its membership network connects businesses with broader destination marketing efforts that help travelers discover attractions and services throughout the region.

Welcoming new members is one way the organization continues to highlight the businesses that contribute to Mercer County's tourism offerings.

"Tourism is about more than individual attractions. It's about the experiences people have when they visit and the local businesses they discover along the way," Aiello said.

The addition of five members creates more opportunities for Visit Mercer County PA to introduce travelers to locally operated businesses and experiences throughout the county.

The new members also highlight the importance of looking beyond a single attraction when planning a visit. A trip to Mercer County can include multiple stops, allowing travelers to explore different communities, discover local products, attend events, and build an itinerary around their interests.

Visitors might begin their day shopping at a local boutique or farm market, stop for a specialty dessert, participate in a creative workshop, and extend their trip with an overnight stay or outdoor experience.

By connecting visitors with a range of locally operated businesses, Visit Mercer County PA helps promote tourism activity across the region and encourages travelers to explore destinations beyond the county's most familiar attractions.

Discover More Businesses and Experiences in Mercer County, Pennsylvania

Residents and visitors are encouraged to learn more about Retrowe, Jones' Shakes, Ella & Roo Boutique, Battle Row Farm Market, and Ray of Sunshine Camping & Glamping, and to support these businesses while exploring Mercer County.

Whether planning a family outing, shopping excursion, outdoor getaway, or weekend visit, travelers can discover a variety of dining, retail, agricultural, recreational, and entertainment experiences throughout the county.

For additional information about Mercer County attractions, restaurants, specialty shopping, farm markets, outdoor recreation, accommodations, and upcoming events, visit.

About VisitMercerCountyPA

VisitMercerCountyPA promotes Mercer County as a travel destination in western Pennsylvania, connecting visitors with the region's outdoor recreation, attractions, shopping, dining, golf, lodging, events and group-travel experiences.

Located within driving distance of Pittsburgh, Erie and Cleveland, Mercer County offers activities ranging from exploring state parks to visiting local communities, restaurants, wineries, breweries, and retail destinations. VisitMercerCountyPA provides trip-planning resources and information for leisure travelers, families, groups and event organizers.

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Ray of Sunshine Camping & Glamping Offers Outdoor Getaways in Mercer County, PA Jones' Shakes Brings Handcrafted Milkshakes to Mercer County, Pennsylvania

CONTACT: Carissa Renninger VisitMercerCountyPA 724-346-3771...