Did You Lose Money On Alignment Healthcare, Inc. Stock? The Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Continues Securities Fraud Investigation After 16.7% Share Price Decline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investigation comes after a July 8, 2026 report concerning Alignment Healthcare, Inc.; shareholders who suffered losses may have claims to recover them

BENSALEM, Pa., Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors who suffered losses on Alignment Healthcare, Inc. ("Alignment Healthcare" or the "Company") stock may have claims to recover those losses. The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its securities fraud investigation on behalf of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC ) investors into whether the Company may have violated the federal securities laws. The investigation comes after a July 8, 2026 disclosure concerning Alignment Healthcare, Inc.

Investors with losses on Alignment Healthcare, Inc. securities can contact The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith about the Alignment Healthcare, Inc. investigation to learn about potentially pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Key facts for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. investors



Disclosure: July 8, 2026

Stock drop: $4.02 per share, or 16.7% Close after the drop: $20.03 on July 8, 2026



What happened?

On July 8, 2026, reports emerged that a former Alignment executive had filed a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that the Company manipulated its finances to boost its stock price and executive compensation. The lawsuit alleges that the Company deliberately misclassified $8 million to $10 million in routine operating expenses, such as routine software maintenance and production support, as capital expenditures within its technology function, thereby artificially inflating the Company's adjusted EBITDA and enabling Alignment to report its first full year of positive adjusted EBITDA as a public company.

On this news, Alignment's stock price fell $4.02, or 16.7%, to close at $20.03 per share on July 8, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

"On July 8, 2026, it was reported that a former Alignment executive had filed a whistleblower lawsuit alleging the Company manipulated its finances, and Alignment Healthcare, Inc. stock lost 16.7% of its value. Our investigation is focused on whether shareholders had the full story before that report," said Howard G. Smith of The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith.

Next steps for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. investors

The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith is examining potential claims on behalf of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. investors. Investors with losses can visit the firm's website, email..., or call (215) 638-4847 to discuss the Alignment Healthcare, Inc. investigation.

Common questions from Alignment Healthcare, Inc. investors

Who is eligible? Alignment Healthcare, Inc. investors who bought securities and lost money may have claims, and can reach out to the firm to learn whether the Alignment Healthcare, Inc. investigation affects them.

What is a securities fraud investigation? Through the Alignment Healthcare, Inc. investigation, The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith is reviewing whether the Company or its officers may have made false or misleading statements to investors in violation of the federal securities laws.

Has a lawsuit been filed? This release announces an investigation of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. by The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, not a lawsuit. If a securities class action is later filed, Alignment Healthcare, Inc. investors may be able to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Does it cost anything? The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith works on contingency, meaning Alignment Healthcare, Inc. investors owe no attorneys' fees out of pocket. Any attorneys' fees and litigation expenses are paid solely from a recovery, if achieved, and require court approval.

Whistleblower notice

Individuals with non-public information about Alignment Healthcare, Inc. should consider their options to help the investigation or take part in the SEC Whistleblower Program. Whistleblowers who provide original information that leads to a successful SEC enforcement action may receive awards of 10 to 30 percent of the sanctions collected, when those sanctions exceed $1 million. For more information, contact Howard G. Smith at (215) 638-4847 or email....

About The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith has helped injured investors recover their money for more than 15 years. The firm prosecutes securities fraud, takeover, and derivative litigation against public companies and their officers, directors, and advisors in federal and state courts nationwide, and has helped clients recover hundreds of millions of dollars in losses. Clients speak directly with a lawyer, who will promptly answer any question.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Related links



Alignment Healthcare, Inc. investigation, The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

whistleblower lawsuit report

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. SEC filings index, EDGAR

SEC Whistleblower Program The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith



Contact

Howard G. Smith

The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112

Bensalem, PA 19020

Email:...

Telephone: (215) 638-4847



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