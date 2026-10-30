Did You Lose Money On Freightcar America, Inc. Stock? The Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Continues Securities Fraud Investigation After 31.4% Share Price Decline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investigation comes after a October 19, 2026 report concerning FreightCar America, Inc.; shareholders who suffered losses may have claims to recover them

BENSALEM, Pa., Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors who suffered losses on FreightCar America, Inc. ("FreightCar" or the "Company") stock may have claims to recover those losses. The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its securities fraud investigation on behalf of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL ) investors into whether the Company may have violated the federal securities laws. The investigation comes after a October 19, 2026 disclosure concerning FreightCar America, Inc.

Investors with losses on FreightCar America, Inc. securities can contact The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith about the FreightCar America, Inc. investigation to learn about potentially pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Key facts for FreightCar America, Inc. investors



Disclosure: October 19, 2026

Stock drop: $1.84 per share, or 31.4% Close after the drop: $4.02 on October 20, 2026



What happened?

On October 19, 2026, FreightCar America announced preliminary third quarter 2026 results and disclosed that it was removing 1,285 railcars associated with its tank car retrofit order from its backlog after determining that the customer was unlikely to fulfill its contractual obligations.

On this news, FreightCar America's stock price fell $1.84 per share, or approximately 31.4%, to close at $4.02 per share on October 20, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

"On October 19, 2026, it was reported that FreightCar was removing 1,285 railcars tied to its tank car retrofit order from its backlog after determining the customer was unlikely to fulfill its contractual obligations, and FreightCar America, Inc. stock lost 31.4% of its value. Our investigation is focused on whether shareholders had the full story before that report," said Howard G. Smith of The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith.

Next steps for FreightCar America, Inc. investors

The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith is examining potential claims on behalf of FreightCar America, Inc. investors. Investors with losses can visit the firm's website, email..., or call (215) 638-4847 to discuss the FreightCar America, Inc. investigation.

Common questions from FreightCar America, Inc. investors

Who is eligible? FreightCar America, Inc. investors who bought securities and lost money may have claims, and can reach out to the firm to learn whether the FreightCar America, Inc. investigation affects them.

What is a securities fraud investigation? Through the FreightCar America, Inc. investigation, The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith is reviewing whether the Company or its officers may have made false or misleading statements to investors in violation of the federal securities laws.

Has a lawsuit been filed? This release announces an investigation of FreightCar America, Inc. by The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, not a lawsuit. If a securities class action is later filed, FreightCar America, Inc. investors may be able to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Does it cost anything? The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith works on contingency, meaning FreightCar America, Inc. investors owe no attorneys' fees out of pocket. Any attorneys' fees and litigation expenses are paid solely from a recovery, if achieved, and require court approval.

Whistleblower notice

Individuals with non-public information about FreightCar America, Inc. should consider their options to help the investigation or take part in the SEC Whistleblower Program. Whistleblowers who provide original information that leads to a successful SEC enforcement action may receive awards of 10 to 30 percent of the sanctions collected, when those sanctions exceed $1 million. For more information, contact Howard G. Smith at (215) 638-4847 or email....

About The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith has helped injured investors recover their money for more than 15 years. The firm prosecutes securities fraud, takeover, and derivative litigation against public companies and their officers, directors, and advisors in federal and state courts nationwide, and has helped clients recover hundreds of millions of dollars in losses. Clients speak directly with a lawyer, who will promptly answer any question.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Related links



FreightCar America, Inc. investigation, The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

FreightCar Q3 2026 Results

FreightCar America, Inc. SEC filings index, EDGAR

SEC Whistleblower Program The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith



Contact

Howard G. Smith

The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112

Bensalem, PA 19020

Email:...

Telephone: (215) 638-4847

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.