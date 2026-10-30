Balentine Expands Employee Ownership To Strengthen Independence Across Generations

Balentine creates custom, holistic solutions for wealth creators at every stage of their journey.

The firm welcomes 8 new shareholders, advancing a long-term strategy to attract and retain exceptional talent, develop leaders and ensure continuity for clients

- Adrian Cronje, CEOATLANTA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Balentine, an independent, majority employee-owned wealth management firm serving high net worth individuals, families and businesses from offices in Atlanta and Raleigh, today announced a significant expansion of employee ownership, welcoming 8 new shareholders as part of its long-term strategy to preserve independence, invest in its people and provide continuity for the families it serves.For the first time in the firm's 40-year history, Balentine has extended equity ownership invitations beyond its elected Partner group, marking an important milestone in its evolution as a multigenerational enterprise."Families entrust us with decisions that will shape their lives and legacies for generations. They deserve to know that the firm advising them is equally committed to thinking and planning for the long term," said Adrian Cronje, Ph.D., CFA, CEO of Balentine. "Expanding ownership is one of the most meaningful investments we can make in our people and our clients. It creates opportunities for talented colleagues to build their careers here, strengthens our culture of entrepreneurship and helps ensure that the relationships and expertise our clients depend on will endure."Eight colleagues have made a tangible investment in Balentine's future, investing in the firm's long-term success through financing designed to make ownership more accessible to the next generation of leadership, made possible by support from Balentine's minority shareholder, FJ Management. These colleagues join existing Partners, who also had access to favorable financing that allowed them to grow their own stakes:Reid Brannock, CFP, CEPA, Relationship Manager, RaleighClifton Dortch, Jr., J.D., LL.M., Senior Relationship Manager, AtlantaJosh Friedland, Senior Manager, Business Advisory and Private Capital, AtlantaLiz Meeks, Relationship Manager, AtlantaJen Pcholinsky, CFP, AEP, CEPA, Relationship Manager, RaleighWilliam B. Thacker, Relationship Manager, AtlantaSusie Wang, CFA, SCR, Head of Public Markets, Investment Strategy Team, AtlantaRobert Vann, J.D., Senior Relationship Manager, AtlantaThe announcement comes amid a period of continued growth and strategic investment for Balentine, which advises on more than $9.5 billion in assets. The firm has continued to expand its capabilities and develop its leadership team while maintaining a 98% client retention rate."Independence is not simply a point of differentiation for Balentine. It is a responsibility we take seriously," Cronje added. "With more than 25% of our employees now invested in the firm and its future, we are ensuring broad, long-term alignment with the families we serve.”Cronje indicated that Balentine intends to continue broadening ownership opportunities over time as the firm grows, creating additional pathways for employees to participate in its long-term success.About BalentineBalentine is an independent wealth management firm that helps entrepreneurs and their families preserve and propel the wealth they have created across generations. Through its offices in Atlanta, Ga., and Raleigh, N.C., Balentine advises on more than $9.5 billion of client assets and has repeatedly been recognized as a top financial planning and advisory firm by publications including Forbes, Barron's, The Financial Times, and Investment News. Balentine is a perennial winner of the Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management Award. In September 2021, Chairman Robert Balentine and CEO Adrian Cronje, Ph.D., CFA, released First Generation Wealth: Three Guiding Principles for Long-lasting Wealth and an Enduring Family Legacy, a book to help wealth creators think through what it takes to build a meaningful legacy and best support future generations.Balentine LLC (“Balentine”) is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about Balentine's investment advisory services can be found in its Form ADV Part 2, which is available upon request.

Lisa Lilienthal

Balentine

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Balentine Expands Employee Ownership to Strengthen Independence Across Generations News Provided By Balentine October 30, 2026, 12:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy



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