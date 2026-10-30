Cloudeagle.Ai Named In Kuppingercole Analysts 2026 Leadership Compass For Lean Identity Governance And Administration

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CloudEagle extends identity governance to every SaaS, AI apps and NHIs and ties each access decision to what the license costs.

- Nidhi Jain, CEO of CloudEaglePALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CloudEagle, an AI governance, SaaS management, and identity governance platform, today announces it has been recognized in KuppingerCole Analysts' 2026 Leadership Compass for Lean Identity Governance and Administration (IGA).Many mid-sized companies never bought an IGA suite. Access runs through Active Directory or Entra ID, help desk tickets, scripts, and spreadsheets. That holds until an auditor asks who can reach customer data, or a departed employee keeps a login nobody remembered to remove. 48% of former employees still have app access months after leaving, according to CloudEagle's IGA Report.The number of identities is climbing, while non-human identities outnumber humans by 109 to 1. Service accounts, API keys, and AI agents now sit alongside employees, often created without IT's involvement and rarely reviewed. Mid-sized teams have to govern all of it without an enterprise-sized identity team or a year-long deployment.CloudEagle gives lean teams a way to run identity governance without a dedicated identity program:1. Zero-touch onboarding and offboarding: New hires have access on day one, and leavers lose it the moment HR records the exit. No-code workflows let IT change the process without engineering help.2. Non-human identity governance: See every service account, API key, and AI agent, assign an owner to each, and see what each one is accessing. Spot excessive permissions and act on them by revoking access or rotating keys.3. Automated app access requests: Employees request the apps they need, approvals route to the right owner, and access is provisioned automatically once approved, without a help desk ticket.4. Time-based access control: Access is granted for a set period and removed automatically when it ends, so temporary access doesn't quietly become permanent.5. Access reviews: Reviews run across SaaS and AI apps, surface high-risk users and former employees first, route approvals to the right owner, and attach evidence of the outcome for auditors.Because CloudEagle combines identity governance with SaaS usage intelligence, the access review and the license review become one exercise. When an account sits unused, CloudEagle removes the access and reclaims the license together, so tightening security also lowers the software bill.“Employees are no longer the only identities IT has to answer for. Service accounts, API keys, and AI agents now outnumber them, and many have no owner,” said Nidhi Jain, CEO of CloudEagle.“Quarterly reviews and spreadsheets were never built to manage identities moving at machine speed. It has to be continuous, and an AI agent should be managed the way an employee is. CloudEagle finds every account, human or AI agent, checks it against the HR record and the sign-on data, and puts the same lifecycle around all of them.”For mid-sized organizations weighing their first identity governance investment, CloudEagle puts core lifecycle and access controls in place in weeks, on a platform that IT, Security, Finance, and Procurement teams already share. The same governance extends to AI tools and AI agents as they enter the environment.Identity governance, including onboarding and offboarding automation and non-human identity governance, is available to all CloudEagle customers today. For a closer look at the offboarding gap, read why traditional IAM leaves former employee access undetected.Can your team name the owner of every account in your SaaS and AI stack? See who still has access, which accounts no one owns, and what each unused login costs you, today.About CloudEagleCloudEagle is the AI governance, SaaS management, and identity governance platform that makes IT's job easier. With CloudEagle, IT teams get continuous, end-to-end governance of non-human identities, AI, and SaaS: discovering shadow AI and apps, automating access and approvals, and tracking usage and spend for every tool, across 500+ integrations.

Nidhi Jain

CloudEagle

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CloudEagle Named in KuppingerCole Analysts 2026 Leadership Compass for Lean Identity Governance and Administration News Provided By CloudEagle October 30, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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