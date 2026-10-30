Las Vegas Film Festival Lineup Expands With Next Wave Of 2027 Official Selections

Official Selections 02. Las Vegas Film Festival 2027

Stories from Las Vegas, scheduled to premiere at the 2027 Las Vegas Film Festival.

The Las Vegas Film Festival Announces 25 New Selections, Expanding Its Incredible Range of Independent Cinema

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Las Vegas Film Festival today announced its second round of Official Selections for 2027, introducing 25 additional films.The eight-day international cinema event will take place January 14–21, 2027, at Brenden Theatres at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.The latest 25 Official Selections showcase the remarkable variety of independent cinema, from feature films, shorts, and documentaries to music videos, new media, and creative perspectives from filmmakers around the world.“Our goal is to create a festival that celebrates independent filmmaking while giving audiences the opportunity to experience exceptional films they might not otherwise discover,” said Tom Ingram, Festival Director of the Las Vegas Film Festival.“These latest selections bring us one step closer to an exciting eight days of cinema in Las Vegas.”OFFICIAL SELECTIONS - ANNOUNCEMENT 02Unsavory Elements.... Tom CarterKnights of Night. Drew Maxwell WeissThe Quiet Fight. Josias ChavezWhite Shark. Bima MandicThe Duke of Sorenburgh. Jack FanburgThe Colour of Sound. John GrahamKarma. Gabriel GutierrezKeep the Faith. Lauren UpchurchLittle Pills of Happiness. Deni Plečko & Karlo GagulićLilith, Come Home. Josh NeumannThe Forgotten Feast. Roe SparacioLollipop. Riyaaz RoyGypsy Moon Rising - John DeMena. Vicente CorderoJust Walk. Jiří Dostál & Jakub OrságPOLE. Tina RozenAnimosity. Jeremy PerryBe Water. Mason GargaroNEEDLETEETH. Daniel Lewis MartinDelta V - Wendy - MAO Remix. Nicolas FransoletCamp Punchasucka. Jaylin Jakim Jarel LevestonArpeggio. Nolan GauthierBirds of the night. Carlos S. MogroGo Look. JG BlodgettA Token of Affection. Carah ChafinNot You Too. Darius QuinnThis second wave of Official Selections highlights independent filmmakers and content creators from Las Vegas and around the world, offering another look at the breadth of talent and storytelling to be presented at the 2027 Las Vegas Film Festival.“With thousands of submissions from around the world, we're seeing an extraordinary range of creativity and storytelling,” said Louie Comella, Executive Director of the Las Vegas Film Festival.“Great cinema comes from everywhere, and these filmmakers bring compelling stories that deserve to be seen.”The festival plans to present more than 350 films, alongside premieres and special events, at Brenden Theatres at the Palms Casino Resort. Additional Official Selections, ticket information, and programming updates will be announced in the coming weeks. For the latest Official Selection announcements, visit official-selections/2027About the Las Vegas Film FestivalThe Las Vegas Film Festival is an international cinema event in the entertainment capital of the world. The Festival showcases independent, contemporary, and international cinema, bringing together filmmakers, audiences, and industry professionals through screenings, premieres, filmmaker appearances, panel discussions, special events, and awards.The 2027 Las Vegas Film Festival takes place January 14–21, 2027, at Brenden Theatres at the Palms Casino Resort and venues throughout Las Vegas.Filmmakers can submit projects to the 2027 Las Vegas Film Festival through December 15, 2026, directly through FilmFreeway and Festhome.

Valerie Garza - PR Director

Las Vegas Film Festival

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Las Vegas Film Festival Lineup Expands with Next Wave of 2027 Official Selections News Provided By Las Vegas Film Festival October 30, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media, World & Regional



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