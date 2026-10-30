Las Vegas Film Festival Lineup Expands With Next Wave Of 2027 Official Selections
Official Selections 02. Las Vegas Film Festival 2027
Stories from Las Vegas, scheduled to premiere at the 2027 Las Vegas Film Festival.
The Las Vegas Film Festival Announces 25 New Selections, Expanding Its Incredible Range of Independent CinemaLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Las Vegas Film Festival today announced its second round of Official Selections for 2027, introducing 25 additional films.
The eight-day international cinema event will take place January 14–21, 2027, at Brenden Theatres at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.
The latest 25 Official Selections showcase the remarkable variety of independent cinema, from feature films, shorts, and documentaries to music videos, new media, and creative perspectives from filmmakers around the world.
“Our goal is to create a festival that celebrates independent filmmaking while giving audiences the opportunity to experience exceptional films they might not otherwise discover,” said Tom Ingram, Festival Director of the Las Vegas Film Festival.“These latest selections bring us one step closer to an exciting eight days of cinema in Las Vegas.”
OFFICIAL SELECTIONS - ANNOUNCEMENT 02
Unsavory Elements.... Tom Carter
Knights of Night. Drew Maxwell Weiss
The Quiet Fight. Josias Chavez
White Shark. Bima Mandic
The Duke of Sorenburgh. Jack Fanburg
The Colour of Sound. John Graham
Karma. Gabriel Gutierrez
Keep the Faith. Lauren Upchurch
Little Pills of Happiness. Deni Plečko & Karlo Gagulić
Lilith, Come Home. Josh Neumann
The Forgotten Feast. Roe Sparacio
Lollipop. Riyaaz Roy
Gypsy Moon Rising - John DeMena. Vicente Cordero
Just Walk. Jiří Dostál & Jakub Orság
POLE. Tina Rozen
Animosity. Jeremy Perry
Be Water. Mason Gargaro
NEEDLETEETH. Daniel Lewis Martin
Delta V - Wendy - MAO Remix. Nicolas Fransolet
Camp Punchasucka. Jaylin Jakim Jarel Leveston
Arpeggio. Nolan Gauthier
Birds of the night. Carlos S. Mogro
Go Look. JG Blodgett
A Token of Affection. Carah Chafin
Not You Too. Darius Quinn
This second wave of Official Selections highlights independent filmmakers and content creators from Las Vegas and around the world, offering another look at the breadth of talent and storytelling to be presented at the 2027 Las Vegas Film Festival.
“With thousands of submissions from around the world, we're seeing an extraordinary range of creativity and storytelling,” said Louie Comella, Executive Director of the Las Vegas Film Festival.“Great cinema comes from everywhere, and these filmmakers bring compelling stories that deserve to be seen.”
The festival plans to present more than 350 films, alongside premieres and special events, at Brenden Theatres at the Palms Casino Resort. Additional Official Selections, ticket information, and programming updates will be announced in the coming weeks. For the latest Official Selection announcements, visit official-selections/2027
About the Las Vegas Film Festival
The Las Vegas Film Festival is an international cinema event in the entertainment capital of the world. The Festival showcases independent, contemporary, and international cinema, bringing together filmmakers, audiences, and industry professionals through screenings, premieres, filmmaker appearances, panel discussions, special events, and awards.
The 2027 Las Vegas Film Festival takes place January 14–21, 2027, at Brenden Theatres at the Palms Casino Resort and venues throughout Las Vegas.
Filmmakers can submit projects to the 2027 Las Vegas Film Festival through December 15, 2026, directly through FilmFreeway and Festhome.
Valerie Garza - PR Director
Las Vegas Film Festival
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