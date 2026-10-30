Bhutan Glacial Lake Outburst Triggers Flood Fears Among Assam Residents

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Oct 30 (IANS) Fear and anxiety have gripped residents living along the riverbanks in Assam's Dhubri district following reports of a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) in neighbouring Bhutan, raising concerns over a possible sudden rise in water levels in the downstream river system.

Talking to reporters, locals on Friday revealed heightened concern among local residents, many of whom gathered along the riverbank to assess the situation.

People living in vulnerable riverine areas, including Surendrapur and Khoksaguri, expressed apprehension that a sudden surge in water during the night could inundate their homes and agricultural land, leaving them with little time to respond.

The anxiety follows reports of a glacial lake outburst at Shintaphu Lake in Bhutan's Gasa district on Thursday evening.

The sudden release of water triggered flash flooding in the mountainous region, with floodwaters moving downstream through the Mo Chhu river system towards the Sankosh river, which flows through parts of Assam and West Bengal.

The Central Water Commission (CWC), in a special advisory issued on Thursday, warned of a possible sudden rise in water levels in Dhubri district of Assam and Alipurduar district of West Bengal.

The flood surge was expected to reach the India-Bhutan border within six to eight hours.

Meanwhile, the Assam government has stepped up vigilance, particularly in vulnerable areas of Dhubri and Kokrajhar districts.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state government was closely monitoring the possible impact of the Bhutan GLOF across vulnerable revenue circles of Dhubri and Kokrajhar.

The Chief Minister's Office said the Dhubri district administration was on the ground and prepared to deal with any downstream impact.

An Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) spokesperson said the water level of the Sankosh river was steady as of 6:30 a.m. on Friday.

District authorities and disaster response teams have been placed on alert.

Officials have urged residents to remain vigilant and follow instructions issued by the local administration as authorities continue monitoring the situation.