ECI Revises Schedule For SIR Of Electoral Rolls In Maharashtra

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) issued a revised schedule for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Maharashtra, with respect to October 1, 2026, as the qualifying date.

The Election Commission of India has once again extended the deadline for filing claims and objections under the SIR of electoral rolls in Maharashtra. This gives eligible citizens additional time to get their names included, correct errors, or raise objections.

According to the revised schedule, filing of claims and objections will be from 31 August to 13 November 2026, disposal of claims and objections by 25 November 2026 and publication of the final electoral roll on November 30, 2026.

In an official communication dated October 29, 2026, signed by Under Secretary Sandeep Kumar and addressed to the Chief Electoral Officer of Maharashtra, the Commission updated the timeline following a request letter received from the state, alongside previous orders issued throughout mid-2026.

The ECI has forwarded its formal notification dated October 29, 2026, requesting the Maharashtra state government to publish it immediately in an extraordinary issue of the State Gazette, with three copies sent back to the Commission for official record.

State authorities have been strongly instructed to ensure wide public dissemination of the revised deadlines so that citizens, voters, and political stakeholders are adequately informed of the updated timelines.

The Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, on Friday hailed the ECI's decision and in his post on X said, "Another Opportunity to Verify Your Name in Maharashtra's Electoral Roll! Deadline Extended to 13 November 2026!"

"ECI has urged all citizens to carefully verify their names and details in the draft electoral roll. Ensure that applications for new registrations, corrections to existing entries or objections, wherever applicable, are submitted no later than November 13, 2026. This extended opportunity offers every eligible citizen the chance to secure their right to vote and ensure that the electoral rolls remain accurate, complete and up to date. An accurate electoral roll is the foundation of a strong democracy. Every citizen's active participation strengthens the integrity of our democratic process," noted the CM.