Halloween 2026: Vidya Balan's Manjulika To Shraddha Kapoor's Stree, Iconic Bollywood-Inspired Spooky Looks

Want to add some filmy glam to your Halloween costume and make it more Bollywood-inspired and iconic? We've got you covered! Keep scrolling!

The world is all set to be drenched in spooky vibes as Halloween arrives tomorrow, October 31! If you still haven't decided what to wear to the party, don't worry – we've got you covered. From iconic Bollywood characters to eerie on-screen looks, here are some filmy-inspired costumes that will make you the star of the Halloween party!

Nothing beats Vidya Balan as Manjulika - iconic, spooky and super desi!

Amitabh Bachchan as Bhootnath was the cutest ghost ever!

Dress up as Shantipriya this Halloween. Remind people of the iconic dialogue,“Isi jhumar ke niche milegi Shanti ki laash.”

Slip into a bridal lehenga, add some eerie, unsettling makeup like the one shown in the picture, and you're all set for a spooky bridal look!

This is officially Rooh baba's season and there's no denying that!

Who can forget Janhvi Kapoor's iconic look from Roohi? Go all out and recreate her spooky avatar for the ultimate Halloween transformation!

The iconic Tia is known for her possessed looks! Take inspiration from her spooky avatar and dress up as a ghost this Halloween season.

Shabana Azmi's chilling avatar in Makdee was every child's worst nightmare! But it could make for a spooktacular Halloween costume.