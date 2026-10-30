Whitebit TR Launches Crypto League With Prizes Ranging From Iphones To Macbooks

Editor's note: This press release has been translated and localized into English with the assistance of AI.

ISTANBUL - WhiteBIT TR, the Turkish representative of WhiteBIT, Europe's largest crypto asset platform by web traffic, has launched its new Crypto League campaign. Running from October 23 through the end of November 27, 2026, the campaign allows users to earn points by completing tasks such as identity verification (KYC), daily logins, asset deposits, trading and Crypto Converter (Convert) transactions. Participants can redeem their points for rewards or compete on the leaderboard.

Points can be exchanged for crypto assets or rewards

Crypto League participants can redeem their accumulated points for rewards at any time. Users can exchange their points for crypto asset vouchers worth 10, 15 or 50 USD₮, denominated in USD₮, BTC, WBT and XAU₮. Alternatively, they can choose from a reward pool featuring a PlayStation 5, a GTA VI game code, a PS5 DualSense Controller, a HomePod mini, and FC Barcelona and Juventus home jerseys for the 2026/27 season.

Commenting on Crypto League, Onur Turan, Chairman of the Board of WhiteBIT TR, said:

“We continue to reward our users for their experience on our platform. Following our Crypto Carnival event, we launched Crypto League, which will run until November 15. Every task, from identity verification and daily logins to trading and Crypto Converter transactions, earns users points. In this campaign, where users determine their own strategies, some can instantly exchange their points for crypto assets or rewards, while others can accumulate points to compete for the top positions on the leaderboard. Designed as a comprehensive, long-running campaign, Crypto League appeals to both new users and experienced investors.”

Apple products await the top eight users on the leaderboard

Users who earn points through their transactions and choose to accumulate them can compete on the Crypto League leaderboard. At the end of the campaign, the eight users with the highest scores will receive, in order, an iPhone Duo 256GB, iPhone 18 Pro Max 256GB, MacBook Air M5 13.6” 16GB/512GB, Apple Watch Ultra 4 GPS + Cellular 49mm, iPad Air M4 11” Wi-Fi 128GB, Apple Watch Series 12 GPS 42mm, AirPods Pro 3 USB-C and AirPods 5 USB-C. Full participation requirements and campaign details are available on the WhiteBIT TR Crypto League campaign page.

“Users choose both their rewards and how they compete”

Emphasising that WhiteBIT TR will continue to enhance the user experience through various campaigns and incentive programmes, Onur Turan concluded:

“At WhiteBIT TR, we are bringing the vision of W Group, a major player in the global finance and technology ecosystem, to Türkiye. Partnerships with some of the world's leading sports clubs, including FC Barcelona and Juventus, are just one reflection of this vision on an international scale. In Türkiye, we aim to continuously improve the experience we offer our users as part of this strong ecosystem. Through Crypto League, we provide users with opportunities to compete and win a variety of rewards. At the same time, as part of our partnership with the Educational Volunteers Foundation of Türkiye (TEGV), now in its second year, we contribute to education by making donations on behalf of users who complete the identity verification process. We will continue to develop projects that enhance the user experience and create social value in the coming period.”