Azerbaijan Awards Group Of Persons For Contributions To Agricultural Development

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on awarding a group of persons for their contributions to the development of agriculture in Azerbaijan.

The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

According to the decree, the following persons, who have rendered services to the development of agriculture in Azerbaijan, have been awarded:

With 3rd Class "Labor" Order

Matvey Kazakov

Bahaddin Leysanov

Sabir Mustafayev

With "Taraggi" Medal

Teymur Babayev

Nizami Bayramov

Zaur Ahmadiyev

Ruslan Ahmadov

Fikrat Feyziyev

Yasin Gozalov

Sevda Hajiyeva

Murvat Hasanli

Azar Hasanov

Gatiba Hasanova

Intigam Huseynbayli

Khalig Khalilov

Yusif Ibrahimov

Niyazi Gasimov

Habil Gaybaliyev

Aynura Guliyeva

Elsevar Mahmudov

Ibrahim Mammadov

Intigam Mammadov

Mahir Mirzayev

Shahriyar Muradzade

Namig Mustafayev

Gulbaniz Omarova

Nizami Seyidaliyev

Namig Shalbuzov

Lala Shamilova

Akif Valiyev

Siyavush Yagubov