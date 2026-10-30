John 'Tony' Ross Of Chandler Ross Injury Attorneys Named In Texas Super Lawyers 2026 List, 13Th Consecutive Year

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)– Chandler Ross Injury Attorneys announced that managing attorney John“Tony” Ross has been recognized by Super Lawyers for the 13th consecutive year on its 2026 Texas Super Lawyers list in the personal injury practice area.

Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, identifies outstanding lawyers through a process that includes peer nominations, independent research, and peer evaluations. According to the organization, no more than 5% of attorneys in each state are named to the Super Lawyers list in a given year.

Mr. Ross focuses his practice on representing plaintiffs in personal injury matters across North Texas. His caseload ranges from car and truck accidents and commercial trucking collisions to premises liability, wrongful death, and other catastrophic injury claims.

“Injury law often requires meeting clients at some of the most difficult moments of their lives,” Ross said.“Being recognized by peers for this work over so many years is meaningful, but the real measure is whether our clients feel heard, informed, and supported throughout the process.”

The latest Super Lawyers recognition adds to a roster of professional honors for Ross. He holds an AV Preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell, the organization's highest peer-review rating for legal ability and ethical standards. He has been named Best Personal Injury Attorney by Best of Denton County in multiple years, holds a“10.0” rating on Avvo, has been named a Top Attorney by Fort Worth Magazine and Best Attorney by D Magazine for multiple years, and has appeared on lists such as Three Best Rated's Top 3 Personal Injury Lawyers and the National Trial Lawyers' Top 100 Trial Lawyers.

Beyond his work in the courtroom, Mr. Ross is active in professional organizations, including the Denton County Bar Association, the Texas Trial Lawyers Association, and the National Association of Trial Lawyers.

Born and raised in Houston, Mr. Ross graduated with honors in Political Science from Stephen F. Austin State University in 2002. He earned his law degree from Texas Wesleyan University School of Law in 2005 and has been licensed to practice in Texas since 2006. He opened his own firm in 2007 and has since represented individuals, families, and businesses in both straightforward injury claims and complex, multi-party litigation.

Chandler | Ross, Injury Attorneys, based in Denton, represents clients in personal injury and wrongful death matters throughout North Texas. The firm's attorneys handle claims arising from motor vehicle and trucking crashes, unsafe premises, workplace incidents, and other serious accidents, with an emphasis on litigation and trial work.



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John 'Tony' Ross of Chandler Ross Injury Attorneys Named in Texas Super Lawyers 2026 List, 13th Consecutive Year News Provided By Law Firm Newswire October 30, 2026, 12:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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