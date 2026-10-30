Legal Help For Veterans Says New VA Health Record Rollout In Michigan Could Affect How Veterans Build And Support Benefits Claims

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)– Legal Help for Veterans, PLLC says the Department of Veterans Affairs' rollout of its new Federal Electronic Health Record system at four Michigan facilities should draw attention to a broader issue for former service members. Better access to medical and service records is not only important for improving care. Improving access can impact how you and your attorney document a service-connected disability, respond to a delay, or substantiate an increase in benefits claim. The VA said the new system went live on April 11 at the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System, VA Battle Creek Medical Center, VA Detroit Healthcare System, and the VA Saginaw Healthcare System.

VA Disability Attorney James Fausone of Legal Help for Veterans said health record systems may sound like an internal technology issue, but they often shape what veterans can prove on paper. When your treatment history, symptom notes and diagnostic records are easily accessible, you have a stronger basis for pursuing a claim or appeal.“Clear, complete, and easy-to-access records across VA facilities can help support a veteran's claim in ways many people do not immediately recognize,” said Fausone.

Legal Help for Veterans notes that many disability claims rise or fall on the strength of their documentation. You and your doctors may know the extent to which your physical pain or psychological suffering impacts your daily life; however, your file must reflect your symptoms and prognosis. Treatment notes, imaging, referrals, specialist visits, medication history, and reports about physical or mental limits often become part of the larger benefits picture. When records are stored in separate systems or move slowly between facilities, the process can become more difficult for veterans who already face enough obstacles.

The VA said veterans in Michigan may now benefit from smoother transfers of military health records among federal partners, integration of health information from private-sector facilities, fewer duplicate tests, and better continuity of care when moving between facilities or receiving emergency treatment at a new location. Legal Help for Veterans says those changes may also carry benefits and consequences. A more connected record can help show ongoing treatment, document progression over time, and reduce the chance that key evidence gets missed when you pursue disability compensation or request an increased rating.

The firm cautions veterans to avoid assuming that more accessible health records will fix issues with their claim. These updates do not mean that veterans will automatically receive the appropriate rating or legal outcome.

Legal Help for Veterans says this rollout should serve as a prompt for veterans and their families to review where things stand. If you receive VA care, you may want to ask whether your records fully reflect your symptoms, your medical history, your daily limitations, and how your condition affects your employment. If they do not, you may need to act before the missing details weaken a claim or appeal.

Fausone said veterans should view developments like this one through a benefits lens as well as a health care lens. He stated,“You earned more than an appointment; you earned the right to pursue compensation.”

The firm encourages veterans to closely monitor the paper trail of their care. When your records tell the full story, you stand in a better position to pursue the benefits you may deserve. An attorney can help you access your relevant records, review all of your medical records, and develop a strong case for benefits.

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Legal Help for Veterans Says New VA Health Record Rollout in Michigan Could Affect How Veterans Build and Support Benefits Claims News Provided By Law Firm Newswire October 30, 2026, 12:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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