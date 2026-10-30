BARE International Earns Three Washington Business Journal Rankings In 2026

Jason Bare, President of BARE International (left), celebrates the company's recognition among the DMV region's fastest-growing businesses at the 2026 Washington Business Journal Fastest Growing Companies Awards Gala.

BARE International ranked #35 on the Washington Business Journal's 2026 Fastest Growing Companies list, with an average percent growth of 30.54%, as displayed during the awards ceremony.

Michele Jowdy, Global Business Development Director, and Jason Bare, President of BARE International, celebrate the company's recognition at the 2026 Washington Business Journal Fastest Growing Companies Awards Gala.

BARE International ranks among the DMV region's fastest-growing companies, leading women-owned businesses, and largest private companies in 2026.

- Jason Bare, President of BARE International

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BARE International, a global leader in customer experience research, mystery shopping, audits, and market research, has earned three notable recognitions from the Washington Business Journal in 2026.

The company ranked #35 among the 75 Fastest Growing Companies in the Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia (DMV) region, #25 on the Women-Owned Businesses list, and #223 on the Private Companies list. Together, these distinctions highlight BARE International's continued business growth, established regional presence, and longstanding commitment to helping organizations improve customer experiences worldwide.

The recognitions were featured across multiple Washington Business Journal publications and events throughout September and October 2026. BARE International's inclusion on the Private Companies list appeared in the September 11 issue, followed by its Women-Owned Businesses ranking in the October 9 issue. The company's #35 placement among the region's fastest-growing businesses was celebrated at the 2026 Fastest Growing Companies Awards Gala, where President Jason Bare and Global Business Development Director Michele Jowdy represented the organization.



RECOGNIZING GROWTH, LEADERSHIP, AND LONGEVITY



For four decades, BARE International has partnered with organizations across industries globally and locally, to deliver actionable insights that strengthen customer experiences, improve operational consistency, and support informed business decisions. What began as a family-owned business has evolved into a global research organization serving clients across more than 185 countries.

The company's 2026 Washington Business Journal recognitions reflect several important aspects of its business:

#35 | 75 Fastest Growing Companies: Recognizes BARE International among the Washington metropolitan area's fastest-growing businesses.

#25 | Women-Owned Businesses: Highlights the company's position among prominent women-owned businesses in the region, as published October 9, 2026.

#223 | Private Companies: Recognizes BARE International's standing among the region's private businesses, as published September 11, 2026.

While each distinction measures a different aspect of business performance, collectively they underscore BARE International's ability to maintain its established presence while continuing to evolve in a competitive and changing marketplace.

"Growth is meaningful when it reflects the strength of the business you're building and the people who make it possible," said Jason Bare, President of BARE International. "We've spent 40 years listening to our clients, adapting to what they need, and finding better ways to deliver insights they can actually use. Seeing BARE recognized across three different business lists is especially rewarding because it reflects more than a single successful year. It speaks to the foundation our team has built and the direction we're continuing to move."



CELEBRATING REGIONAL BUSINESS EXCELLENCE



Jason Bare and Michele Jowdy attended the 2026 Washington Business Journal Fastest Growing Companies Awards Gala, joining business leaders from across the DMV region to recognize organizations demonstrating notable growth.

Beyond celebrating the company's ranking, the event provided an opportunity to exchange perspectives on business development, leadership, and the opportunities shaping the regional business community.

"One of the most valuable parts of an event like this is hearing how other businesses are approaching growth," said Michele Jowdy of BARE International. "Different industries face different challenges, but there are common themes around understanding customers, building strong teams, and knowing when to adapt. Those conversations are a great reminder of why the work we do in customer experience matters."

For Jason Bare, the evening also offered an opportunity to reflect on the company's evolution and the importance of maintaining its core values as the organization grows.

"Being in a room with so many successful businesses is a good reminder that there isn't one formula for growth," Bare added. "For us, it's been about staying close to our clients, investing in our people, and being willing to change how we do things without losing sight of who we are. That's something we're proud of, and something we intend to carry forward."

Jowdy also emphasized the value of building connections within the regional business community.

"Recognition brings people together who might not otherwise have the opportunity to connect," Jowdy shared. "It's encouraging to see the range of businesses contributing to this region's economy and to come away with fresh perspectives on how organizations are growing, solving problems, and creating value for their customers."



BUILDING ON A STRONG FOUNDATION



These recognitions come as BARE International continues to advance its customer experience research capabilities, combining established methodologies with evolving technology, analytics, and reporting solutions.

With a global network of more than one million evaluators and a portfolio of research services spanning mystery shopping, operational audits, customer experience measurement, and market research, BARE International remains focused on helping clients turn customer insights into measurable business improvements.

The company extends its appreciation to the Washington Business Journal for these recognitions and congratulates the fellow honorees contributing to the strength and growth of the DMV business community.



ABOUT BARE INTERNATIONAL



Founded in 1987, BARE International is a global customer experience research and market intelligence company that helps organizations measure, improve, and transform the customer journey. Through mystery shopping, audits, customer experience measurement, compliance programs, market research, and advanced analytics, BARE delivers actionable insights that enable businesses to strengthen customer loyalty and improve operational performance. Operating across more than 185 countries, BARE partners with organizations in retail, automotive, hospitality, financial services, healthcare, restaurants, and numerous other industries to drive meaningful business outcomes.

Jayme Lusby

BARE International

+1 800-296-6699

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