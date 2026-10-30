All Dogs Unleashed Denver Adds GPS And Underground Fence Training To In-Home Program For Urban Households

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Denver households can access in-home training and private lessons for everyday behavior needs.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Denver's housing landscape has shifted steadily toward higher density over the past decade. The city's River North neighborhood, where the All Dogs Unleashed training facility sits on Blake Street, is adding hundreds of new residential units through projects that include 310-unit apartment buildings and 481-unit mixed-use developments. Across the metro area, townhome communities, mid-rise condominiums, and compact single-family lots are replacing the larger parcels that once came standard with perimeter fencing.For dog owners in these environments, traditional containment is often not an option. Rental properties may prohibit fence installation. HOA rules may restrict fence height, material, or placement. Yards may be too small or irregularly shaped to support conventional fencing. The result is a growing population of Denver dog owners who need a containment solution that does not depend on physical barriers.GPS fence systems and wired underground fences have become increasingly popular alternatives, but the technology alone does not create a trained boundary response. A dog wearing a GPS collar or fitted with an underground fence receiver still needs to understand the boundary, associate the correction or warning with the perimeter, and develop a reliable recall pattern that keeps it inside the designated area. Without professional conditioning, many dogs either blow through the boundary under high-arousal situations or develop anxiety around the perimeter zone.All Dogs Unleashed in Denver, CO, now supports GPS and underground fence training through its in-home training program at the facility. Trainers work directly with the system installed at the client's home, whether the household is using a wired underground fence or a GPS option such as Halo Collar or SpotOn. The protocol introduces the dog to the boundary, builds recall around the perimeter, and coaches the owner on how to reinforce the behavior between sessions. The approach pairs technology with professional behavioral conditioning so that the system functions as designed."A GPS fence is a tool, not a training program," said an All Dogs Unleashed training representative. "The collar sets the boundary. The training teaches the dog to respect it. Without that second step, owners end up with a dog that either ignores the correction when a squirrel runs past or freezes in the yard because it does not understand where the safe zone ends and the warning begins. We bridge that gap by working with the dog on-site, using the actual system, in the actual environment."The in-home format is essential for this type of training because the boundary is location-specific. A dog cannot learn the perimeter of its own yard at a training facility. Trainers visit the residence, assess the system's boundary configuration, and build the conditioning protocol around the specific geography, distraction profile, and daily routine of the household. Progressive exposure increases the dog's confidence and reliability within the boundary over multiple sessions.The service extends naturally from the broader in-home training program that All Dogs Unleashed offers across the Denver metro area. Private sessions also address foundational obedience, behavioral problem resolution, puppy development, and advanced skill refinement, all delivered either in the client's home or at the facility depending on the dog's needs. Family member integration is built into every session to ensure consistent handling across the household.As with any containment tool, the system works best when paired with consistent owner follow-through and regular supervision. No electronic boundary replaces attentive handling, and trainers at All Dogs Unleashed reinforce this principle throughout the conditioning process.The Denver facility is located at 2301 Blake St, Denver, CO 80205. Families interested in GPS or underground fence training, or any other in-home training service, can call (720) 310-7337 or visit the website at to schedule a consultation.About All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training DenverAll Dogs Unleashed Denver is a professional dog training and care facility located at 2301 Blake St in Denver's River North neighborhood, offering Board and Train, in-home training, private lessons, boarding, and daycare programs. Founded by Brian Claeys and Travis Lux, the company operates a national network of more than 24 locations across the United States, delivering structured behavioral modification and obedience training backed by guaranteed results and lifetime support for every graduate. Families in Denver can learn more or schedule a consultation at .###Media ContactAll Dogs Unleashed Dog Training DenverAddress: 2301 Blake St, Denver, CO 80205Phone: (720) 310-7337Website:

Brian Claeys

All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Denver (Denver, CO)

+1 (720) 310-7337

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All Dogs Unleashed Denver Adds GPS and Underground Fence Training to In-Home Program for Urban Households News Provided By Icepick Development, LLC October 30, 2026, 12:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, World & Regional



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