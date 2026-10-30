Rajasthan Guv Calls For Transforming Universities Into Centres Of Excellence

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 30 (IANS) Rajasthan Governor and Chancellor Haribhau Bagde has called for transforming state universities into Centres of Excellence by promoting research, innovation and industry-oriented education.

He urged universities to develop courses in line with changing industry requirements, introduce skill-development programmes and invite subject experts from India and abroad to deliver online lectures.

The Governor was addressing a special review meeting of state-funded universities at Lok Bhawan on Friday. The meeting also reviewed construction and repair works being undertaken under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA).

Bagde directed universities to ensure that all construction and repair projects under RUSA are completed within the stipulated timelines and meet prescribed quality standards. He instructed officials to regularly inspect the projects on-site and evaluate the performance of construction agencies.

Emphasising the proper utilisation of grants allocated to state-funded universities, he said that work undertaken by executing agencies should be certified on the basis of established quality benchmarks.

The Governor said universities must adapt to the changing landscape of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and emerge as Centres of Excellence.

He suggested organising online lectures across academic disciplines by distinguished subject experts from India and abroad.

Identifying accomplished professionals and academicians for such programmes, he said, would have a lasting positive impact on the quality of higher education.

Bagde also stressed the need to understand evolving industry requirements and develop academic courses accordingly. He called for integrating skill-development programmes into university education to ensure that students acquire skills relevant to employment opportunities.

Citing Raffles University in Neemrana as an example, he said its approach of educating and training students according to industry requirements could serve as a model for state universities.

Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister Premchand Bairwa emphasised the need for universities to align their activities with RUSA guidelines.

He also stressed transparency and accountability in the utilisation of funds allocated for construction and infrastructure projects.

Additional Chief Secretary Kuldeep Ranka said increasing the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education was a national priority.

Rajasthan has set a target of increasing student enrolment by 25 per cent. He informed the meeting that 76 new colleges had been established in the state over the past two years. Jaipur, Jodhpur and Alwar have also been developed as hubs integrating universities across different academic disciplines.

Ranka suggested that universities should promote startups and incubation activities and appoint Professors of Practice under the RUSA framework to strengthen practical learning and industry engagement.

Governor's Secretary Prithvi stressed the need to develop universities as institutions that promote the holistic development of students while addressing contemporary educational and professional requirements. He also outlined various initiatives in this direction.

Higher Education Department Commissioner Nathmal Didel briefed the meeting on state government schemes and initiatives aimed at strengthening higher education. Vice-Chancellors of various state universities and senior officials attended the review meeting.