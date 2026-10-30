Bengal CM Hits Back At Abhishek Banerjee Over Warning To Police Officers

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 30 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday launched a sharp verbal assault on Trinamool Congress (TMC) General Secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee, mockingly advising him to seek medical treatment for“imbalanced sodium-potassium levels” following Banerjee's stark warnings to state law enforcement officers.

The Chief Minister's remarks came a day after Banerjee publicly threatened police personnel, alleging that officers were framing Trinamool workers in false cases under orders from the state government and warning that“no one will save them” once the government changes.

Interacting with reporters near a city hotel on Friday, Adhikari, without directly naming Banerjee, insisted that investigating authorities were uncovering critical information from Banerjee's former personal assistant, Sumit Roy, who was recently questioned by the police.

"The person who used to collect money on his behalf, his PA, seems to have disclosed everything. He was in government for 15 years, so there may still be two or four people who communicate via FaceTime. Still, we are receiving all the information," Adhikari said.

Claiming that Banerjee's outburst stemmed from panic over revelations made to law enforcement agencies, the Chief Minister added: "There is a problem with his sodium-potassium level. He should go to New York for treatment. We will grant him an NOC (No Objection Certificate)."

Adhikari's counter-attack follows a fiery address by Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday evening, where the Trinamool leader launched a direct tirade against the BJP-led state government and criticised the state police administration.

Banerjee had openly warned law enforcement officials against operating under political influence, stating:

“I am warning every officer who thinks that they will work at the behest of Suvendu Adhikari. When the government changes, no one will save them. No one is above the law. If you think that someone will fall and survive, no one will save them. I am responsible for that. We will see what happens in two years. You will be here; I will be there. Our government will not spare even one of the police officers who framed our workers in false cases,” he said.