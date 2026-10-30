AVAX One Schedules Third Quarter 2026 Conference Call For November 12, 2026 At 5:00 P.M. ET

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)AVAX One Technology Ltd. (Nasdaq: AVX) (“AVAX One” or the "Company"), today announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, November 12, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. The Company plans to release its financial results in a press release prior to the call.

AVAX One's management team will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Date: Thursday, November 12, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Toll-free dial-in number: (800) 715-9871

International dial-in number: (646) 307-1963

Conference ID: 3001159

Webcast: AVAX One's Q3 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Participants can also access the Company's earnings call using the call me option here for instant telephone access to the event, which will be active approximately 15 minutes before the scheduled start time.

If you have any difficulty registering or connecting with the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at (720) 330-2829.

The conference call will also be available for replay on the investor relations section of the Company's website at .

About AVAX One Technology Ltd.

AVAX One Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: AVX) is a digital infrastructure company accelerating the transition to an onchain financial economy. The Company maintains a strategic Avalanche digital asset treasury, accumulating AVAX and generating onchain yield through native staking and ecosystem participation. It also operates bitcoin mining facilities and develops modular data centers. These three pillars give public market investors unique exposure to both the onchain economy and the digital infrastructure layer. For more information, please visit .

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA or Aaron D'Souza

Elevate IR

(720) 330-2829

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Media Contact

Ethan Lyle

Prospero

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