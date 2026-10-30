AVAX One Schedules Third Quarter 2026 Conference Call For November 12, 2026 At 5:00 P.M. ET
AVAX One's management team will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.
Conference Call and Webcast Details
Date: Thursday, November 12, 2026
Time: 5:00 p.m. ET
Toll-free dial-in number: (800) 715-9871
International dial-in number: (646) 307-1963
Conference ID: 3001159
Webcast: AVAX One's Q3 2026 Earnings Conference Call
Participants can also access the Company's earnings call using the call me option here for instant telephone access to the event, which will be active approximately 15 minutes before the scheduled start time.
If you have any difficulty registering or connecting with the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at (720) 330-2829.
The conference call will also be available for replay on the investor relations section of the Company's website at .
About AVAX One Technology Ltd.
AVAX One Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: AVX) is a digital infrastructure company accelerating the transition to an onchain financial economy. The Company maintains a strategic Avalanche digital asset treasury, accumulating AVAX and generating onchain yield through native staking and ecosystem participation. It also operates bitcoin mining facilities and develops modular data centers. These three pillars give public market investors unique exposure to both the onchain economy and the digital infrastructure layer. For more information, please visit .
Investor Relations Contact
Sean Mansouri, CFA or Aaron D'Souza
Elevate IR
(720) 330-2829
...
Media Contact
Ethan Lyle
Prospero
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