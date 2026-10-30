Freightera Celebrates Its Team At The 2026 BC Tech Technology Impact Awards

Freightera team at the 2026 BC TIA Awards: Lana Radisavljevic, Lance Tran, Vinnie Heidemann, and Thomas Popov

Vancouver freight technology company celebrates its people and innovation following recognition in two award categories

- Zhenya Beck, Co-Founder, FreighteraVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Freightera joined British Columbia's technology community at the 2026 BC Tech Technology Impact Awards, celebrating its team and its recognition as a finalist in two categories: Game Changer: Company Culture, presented by SAP, and Game Changer: Industry Innovation, presented by Innovate BC.The awards ceremony brought together members of British Columbia's technology sector to recognize companies shaping their industries through innovation, leadership, and their teams' work. For Freightera, the evening celebrated the people behind its growing freight marketplace and the contributions that made both nominations possible.Founded in Vancouver in 2014, Freightera set out to make freight shipping easier to arrange and more accessible to businesses of all sizes. Its online marketplace lets shippers compare freight rates, book shipments, and track deliveries without contacting carriers individually. Today, the platform provides access to billions of fixed-cost freight rates across North America.The company has also integrated SmartWayTM-verified emissions data into its freight quotes, giving customers greater visibility into the environmental impact of their shipping choices.Freightera's recognition for Industry Innovation reflects its work to address longstanding freight transportation challenges through technology. For businesses without dedicated logistics teams, arranging shipments can be time-consuming, involving multiple providers, complex pricing, and delivery requirements. Freightera continues to develop its platform and automation capabilities to make that process more straightforward.The Company Culture recognition was especially meaningful as an acknowledgment of the people who make that innovation possible. Freightera's distributed team works across different locations and time zones, collaborating to solve problems, improve the customer experience, and build new capabilities. The company encourages employees to take ownership of their work, share ideas openly, and support one another in achieving shared goals."What makes this recognition especially meaningful is that it celebrates both what we build and how we work together. We're proud of what we accomplished together and excited about what comes next."- Zhenya Beck, Co-Founder, FreighteraThe evening gave Freightera team members a chance to celebrate its achievements together and connect with other innovators across British Columbia. Recognition in both categories reflects the close relationship between the company's technology and its culture: a team committed to making freight transportation simpler, more efficient, and more sustainable.About FreighteraFreightera is the award-winning automated freight marketplace for businesses seeking lower shipping costs, simpler logistics, and a cleaner future. The platform provides instant access to billions of fixed-cost freight rates across North America, with SmartWayTM-verified emissions data integrated into every quote.With over 27,500 customers-including manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers and retailers, importers, and exporters-and a proven track record of growth and profitability, Freightera is one of the most capital-efficient and impactful companies in freight automation and climate logistics.Freightera has received the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Award, the Technology Impact Award, the Clean50 Award, and The Globe and Mail Changemaker Award.

Zhenya Beck

Freightera

+1 800-886-4870

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Freightera Celebrates Its Team at the 2026 BC Tech Technology Impact Awards News Provided By Freightera October 30, 2026, 12:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Environment, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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