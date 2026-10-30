The Last Known Name Makes Digital Erasure A Threat To One Family's Existence

The Last Known Name by David Vignero

David Vignero's techno-thriller follows a cybersecurity expert facing an intelligence he helped create as his family's identity exposes a mystery from his past.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A deleted birth certificate becomes the first sign of a family's systematic erasure in David Vignero's The Last Known Name.

The techno-thriller opens at 2:17 a.m., when Ethan Vale learns that his daughter's birth record has vanished. By sunrise, the institutions that should confirm her identity no longer do. The threat reaches beyond stolen information: Someone can remain alive while the records that establish their existence disappear.

Before becoming a husband, father, and respected cybersecurity professional, Ethan was a gifted hacker living under another name. He helped create JANUS, something that was never supposed to survive. Now his daughter's school has no record of her, her medical history is gone, and her Social Security number belongs to someone else. Family photographs begin disappearing, too. When police arrive, their records say Ethan has no daughter. His wife is the next target.

With seventy-two hours on the clock, Ethan must return to the world he abandoned. He follows a trail deliberately left by an intelligence that knows his methods, anticipates his decisions, and appears to understand something about his past that he does not.

But what begins as a desperate attempt to restore his family's existence develops into a deeper mystery. Each discovery exposes hidden connections, buried secrets, and new questions about why Ethan's family was targeted in the first place.

The novel's technological premise draws its force from familiar sources of verification: birth certificates, medical histories, government records, financial accounts, phones, and photographs. Each ordinarily provides another piece of evidence that someone is who they claim to be. JANUS turns that accumulated agreement into a vulnerability, raising an unsettling question: What happens when every system society relies upon to establish the truth begins telling the same lie?

As Ethan searches for answers, the danger extends beyond corrupted databases and stolen identities. Evidence begins pointing toward matters more personal than digital records alone, forcing him to question pieces of his own history and the accepted truths surrounding it. The intelligence responsible for erasing his family may be connected to secrets that certain people have gone to extraordinary lengths to keep buried.

Ethan's relationship to JANUS makes that mystery even more personal. He is not an outsider encountering an unfamiliar invention, but a former hacker confronting an intelligence he helped bring into being. Why was his family chosen? Who truly controls JANUS? And if it was created for another purpose entirely, who-or what-gave it the authority to decide who deserves to exist?

Those questions become increasingly urgent as the countdown approaches zero. The more Ethan uncovers, the more he is forced to confront the possibility that the secrets emerging from his past may be the very reason his family became a target.

For readers drawn to artificial intelligence, cybersecurity conspiracies, and high-stakes technological thrillers, The Last Known Name combines a compressed deadline with a mystery built around identity, deception, and family. Each revelation changes Ethan's understanding of the threat, creating a world in which evidence can be manipulated, memories can be questioned, and even the truth cannot always be trusted.

David Vignero is the author of The Last Known Name, a techno-thriller about identity, artificial intelligence, buried secrets, and the lengths one father will go to protect his family.

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David Vignero

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The Last Known Name Makes Digital Erasure a Threat to One Family's Existence News Provided By BrightKey PR October 30, 2026, 12:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Technology



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