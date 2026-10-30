'Congress Dangerous For Public When In Power, Harmful To Nation Otherwise': Uttarakhand CM Dhami

MENAFN - IANS) Dehradun, Oct 30 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday criticised the Congress, remarking that the party is "dangerous" for the public when it is in power and is "harmful" to the nation when out of government.

He made the remarks while targeting the opposition parties in view of the INDIA bloc's scheduled rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on November 1 against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Speaking to reporters after the 'PM-Kisan Utsav Diwas' programme in Dehradun, CM Dhami took a swipe at the Congress, saying that the party is "dangerous for the people when in power and harmful to the nation when out of power".

He also invoked former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, saying that the latter often used to make a similar observation about the grand old party.

While questioning the Opposition's protests and agitations against the SIR process, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister cited the current festive season in the country.

"With Navratri over and Diwali being celebrated, opposition parties are organising demonstrations and protests... Misinformation is being spread regarding voter deletion," he alleged while asking why an ineligible person's name should remain on the electoral roll and how one individual could have votes registered in three different places.

The Chief Minister accused the Opposition of trying to create an "atmosphere of disorder" through such issues, "potentially harming" traders and ordinary citizens.

He also cautioned against "foreign forces", saying that attempts to engineer "regime change" through "anarchy" should be viewed with caution.

Meanwhile, CM Dhami mentioned that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Uttarakhand in November.

"The Home Minister (Amit Shah) has a scheduled visit to Dehradun on November 6. He will attend a ceremony where the colours will be presented to the Uttarakhand Police. In addition to that, a large public meeting is being organised, along with other scheduled engagements," the Chief Minister said.

Earlier on Friday, CM Dhami added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken a historic decision in 2019 by launching the PM-KISAN scheme for farmers' welfare, while speaking at the 'PM-Kisan Utsav Diwas' event.

He remarked that previous governments had failed to give farmers the respect they deserved despite their hard work and difficult circumstances.