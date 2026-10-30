Over 66 Lakh Farmers In Rajasthan Benefitted Under PM-KISAN Scheme: CM Sharma

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday released the 24th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, transferring over Rs 1,335 crore to more than 66.59 lakh farmers in Rajasthan via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Prime Minister Modi disbursed over Rs 18,690 crore directly into the bank accounts of more than 9.34 crore farmer families across India under this 24th installment.

The instalment was released from Banaskantha in Gujarat during an event featuring the inauguration of development projects, foundation stone-laying ceremonies and the launch of several initiatives.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma participated in the programme through video conferencing from his official residence.

Chief Minister Sharma said the prosperity of the nation was closely linked to the welfare of its farmers, whom he described as the country's 'annadatas'.

Welcoming the release of the 24th instalment of PM-KISAN, the Chief Minister added that more than 66.59 lakh farming families in Rajasthan had benefited from the latest transfer of more than Rs 1,335 crore.

He noted that since the launch of the scheme in 2019, farmers in Rajasthan had received more than Rs 29,099 crore through 23 instalments.

Across the country, the total amount transferred under the scheme had reached nearly Rs 4.47 lakh crore, according to the figures cited by the Rajasthan government.

Addressing the event, Prime Minister Modi said the welfare and empowerment of farmers remained a priority for the Central government.

He noted that the agriculture budget had increased more than fivefold compared with 2013-14.

According to the Prime Minister, farmers across the country have received or saved around Rs 50 lakh crore over the past 12 years through various government initiatives.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme alone, Rs 4.5 lakh crore has been transferred to the bank accounts of small farmers.

Prime Minister Modi said the Union government had also taken steps to protect farmers and consumers from the impact of global uncertainty and rising food prices.

Around Rs 16 lakh crore had been spent to ensure the availability of food at affordable prices, he added.

The Prime Minister said the Union government had fulfilled its commitment to providing remunerative Minimum Support Prices (MSPs), with Rs 24 lakh crore transferred to the accounts of wheat and paddy farmers.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, farmers have received around Rs 2 lakh crore in crop insurance compensation, providing them with financial protection against agricultural losses.

Highlighting efforts to reduce irrigation costs, PM Modi said that 12 lakh solar pumps had been provided to farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) scheme.

These initiatives have helped save more than 80 crore litres of diesel while also enabling farmers to generate electricity, he added.

Emphasising the importance of technology and scientific innovation in agriculture, PM Modi said that more than 26 crore Soil Health Cards had been issued across the country.

"Farmers have also been provided access to 3,000 new seed varieties developed to withstand changing climatic conditions."

He highlighted the Union government's initiatives in animal husbandry and dairy farming, saying that around 150 crore vaccine doses had been administered to protect livestock against various diseases.

India's milk production has also increased significantly, he said.

"While the average daily milk yield per cow or buffalo was less than five litres in 2013-14, it has now risen to around eight litres. India has emerged as the world's largest milk producer."

The Prime Minister also highlighted the promotion of cooperatives in the fisheries sector and the launch of the Sweet Revolution, or Madhu Kranti.

India has now become the world's second-largest exporter of natural honey, he added.

PM Modi said that India's development was emerging as a new ray of hope for the world amid prevailing global uncertainty.

He added that every development initiative undertaken by the Central government was directed towards the goal of transforming India into a developed nation.

Referring to the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31, the Prime Minister appealed to citizens to participate in the Run for Unity and reaffirm their commitment to the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.

He also recalled completing 25 years as the head of the government on October 7.

Reflecting on his journey, PM Modi said his experience had taught him how public service could evolve into service to the nation and how Gujarat's development could contribute to the progress of the entire country.

He reiterated his commitment to serving the people of India throughout his life.

During the programme, the Prime Minister also inaugurated development projects, laid foundation stones and launched various initiatives.

He flagged off two train services, including the Ahmedabad (Sabarmati)-Varanasi Express.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Legislative Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary, other public representatives and a large number of citizens attended the programme.

Chief Ministers of several states, along with public representatives and officials, participated through video conferencing.