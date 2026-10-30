INDIA Bloc Prepares For November 1 Mega Rally At Delhi Ramlila Maidan

INDIA Bloc Organizes Mega Rally in Delhi

New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): Leaders of the INDIA bloc on Friday held a meeting at the residence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge ahead of the opposition alliance's November 1 mega-rally at Ramlila Maidan, where leaders are expected to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The rally, being organised under the banner of 'Chalo Dilli Ramlila March', is expected to witness participation from opposition parties and workers from across the country. Several parties, including those from southern states, have extended support to the proposed rally, with multiple Chief Ministers and senior Congress leaders expected to participate.

Speaking ahead of the rally, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien said the INDIA bloc was bringing together political parties as well as members of civil society, students, youth, workers and homemakers. "I just want to say one thing - INDIA - we are all in this together. Civil society, students, youth, workers, housewives can join - we are all in this together. You heard what Mr Gandhi (Rahul Gandhi) and the representative of Mr Akhilesh Yadav said. I am representing Mamata Banerjee and the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC). The Shiv Sena, JMM, RSP, CPI, RJD and others. This is a political plus. We are all in this together and we will win this together," he said.

Calls for CEC Resignation

Karnataka Minister Ajay Dharam Singh told ANI that the opposition was coming together from across the country to participate in the rally and demanded the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar. "...Gyanesh Kumar has to resign... On November 1st from all over the country, all like-minded people, the entire opposition is coming together and there's going to be a mega rally. Right now, the BJP is going out of the way to prevent people from coming there, from this rally to happen. Trains are being cancelled, and metros have been cancelled. Buses have been cancelled... lakhs and lakhs of people are going to gather that day. Gyanesh Kumar has to own the responsibility, and he has to resign," he said.

BJP and Union Ministers Criticize the Rally

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Keya Ghosh defended the Election Commission, citing the affidavit filed by its full bench in the Supreme Court stating that the decision in question was unanimous. "The full bench of the Election Commission has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that the decision in question was unanimous. Questions were raised because the Election Commission is a democratic institution, where such questions can be raised. But what is the basis for this?... Actually, they do not like Gyanesh Kumar or the Election Commission because they cannot accept their defeat in Bengal... But why are Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi silent about their victory in Kerala? When they won in Tamil Nadu, the same Gyanesh Kumar was the Chief Election Commissioner. Why did they not raise questions then?... The truth is that they have no issues. Before 2029, they want to create an excuse for their massive defeat..." she said.

Concerns Over Timing and Logistics

Criticising the Opposition party on the timing of the rally, Union Minister Chirag Paswan also claimed that it would be an inconvenience for traders and the general public during the festive shopping season. Speaking to reporters in Patna, Paswan said, "Go ahead and hold your rally; there is no issue with that. But the timing of this rally is what is most concerning. You have received permission from both the govt and the administration... but look at the timing. We are currently in the festive season. For the business community, this is the prime opportunity to earn their livelihood for the entire year and expand their businesses. Yet, right between Dussehra and Diwali, a period when people are out in large numbers to shop, buy gifts for one another, and prepare for the festivities, you have chosen to schedule this rally... They have effectively held Delhi hostage; there are constant protests and now, by moving to Ramlila Maidan, they are set to inconvenience the public and cause losses to the business community."

He further questioned the choice of November 1, referring to the anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh violence. "Regarding November 1st, I don't know if this is a coincidence or something else, but they should have at least been sensitive enough to realise that this date carries a different, somber significance. It was on this very soil, in Delhi, that the massacre of Sikhs took place. With the Punjab elections approaching, the Congress party, by holding a rally, a show of strength, on the anniversary of the Sikh massacre, is effectively rubbing salt into the wounds of those who lost their loved ones in that tragedy," he said.

Assam Health Minister Ashok Singhal also criticised the opposition's proposed rally, accusing the INDIA bloc of attempting to create confusion and instability. Speaking to ANI in Guwahati, Singhal said, "They are trying to create confusion in the country. They have no issues to raise. There has been no corruption issue in the last 15 years that they could raise. The only issue is development... Amid this, they want to create anarchy, chaos, confusion and an illusion. I believe the youth and people of India are intelligent enough to understand the design and the foreign hands involved in trying to destabilise the country..."

Participation and Public Impact

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren left Ranchi for Delhi earlier in the day and is expected to participate in the rally. Senior Congress leaders and legislators from Chhattisgarh have also confirmed their participation in the November 1 march. Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thirumavalavan has extended support to the rally and said party workers from at least five southern states would participate. The rally is expected to draw a large gathering, with organisers anticipating around 10 lakh people at Ramlila Maidan. However, the proposed march has also triggered concerns among traders' organisations over its potential impact on business activity during the festive season. The Chamber of Trade and Industry has warned that the movement of an estimated 10 lakh people and 15,000 to 20,000 vehicles into Central Delhi could cause severe traffic congestion and disrupt business across 20 historic markets.

Separately, the proposed mock public impeachment programme against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has been postponed due to rain. Speaking to reporters in the national capital, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the decision was taken by consensus, keeping in mind the discomfort senior leaders could face while sitting in the rain. (ANI)

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