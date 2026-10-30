Afarak Group: Production Report Q3 2026
|Q3/2026
|Q3/2025
|Change
|YTD 2026
|YTD 2025
|Change
|FY 2025
|Speciality Alloys
|mt
|23,385
|23,952
|-2.4%
|73,808
|80,107
|-7.9%
|105,432
|Processing
|mt
|3,233
|6,039
|-46.5%
|16,996
|21,966
|-22.6%
|27,626
|Mining
|mt
|20,152
|17,913
|12.5%
|56,812
|58,141
|-2.3%
|77,806
|South African mines
|mt
|89,733
|28,932
|210.3%
|183,369
|138,114
|32.8%
|173,451
|Mining
|mt
|89,733
|28,932
|210.3%
|183,369
|138,114
|32.8%
|173,451
Processing
- Processing volumes decreased by 46.5% in Q3 2026 compared to same quarter last year, driven by a strategic initiative to optimise inventory levels.
Mining
- The South African mining activity almost tripled (up 210.3%) YoY in Q3 2026. This surge heavily drove YTD production, resulting in a 32.8% increase over the same period last year.
- The Turkish mining operations maintained steady growth, with an increase of 12.5% in Q3 2026 when compared to Q3 2025.
Outlook for Q4 2026
Demand and Price Trends:
The demand for Cr Ore has recently regressed, due to oversupply in China. The substantial hike in freight cost and the falling market prices have a significant impact on the profit margins.
LC FeCR consumption and pricing is slowly picking up from a very low level in the European market. The US market is doing much better, due to a healthy demand from the aeronautical sector. High freight costs from India and China are currently discouraging large imports.
Challenges and Opportunities:
The strengthening of USD helps to improve the results, along with the effect of CBAM and the introduction of a mandatory product liability and recall insurance, for all the ferrochrome products.
Helsinki, 30 October 2026
AFARAK GROUP SE
Board of Directors
For additional information, please contact:
Afarak Group SE
Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566,...
Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: .
Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).
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London Stock Exchange
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