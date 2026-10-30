AIR Named To Fortune's Fourth Annual Cyber 60 List, Recognizing Innovation In Cybersecurity

AI agent supply chain security company recognized following $50 million fundraise led by Sequoia and Greenoaks across two seed rounds

- Yair Saban, co-founder and CEO of AIR

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AIR, the security platform for the AI agent supply chain, today announced it has been named to the 2026–2027 Fortune Cyber 60. Produced by Fortune in partnership with Lightspeed Venture Partners and AWS, the annual list recognizes 60 leading venture-backed cybersecurity startups across three stages of growth.

The recognition follows AIR's emergence from stealth in September with $50 million raised across two seed rounds with a $10 million round led by Sequoia and a $40 million round led by Greenoaks.

AIR provides a comprehensive security layer for enterprise AI agents, continuously assessing the risk of every agent and the entire ecosystem of AI add-ons that extend its capabilities, including skills, plugins, MCP servers, and more. By combining continuous vetting, real-time security enforcement, and a trusted marketplace of pre-vetted AI add-ons, AIR enables enterprises to securely adopt, govern, and scale AI agents without limiting their potential.

This approach enables security teams to:

. Assess agent and add-on risk: Evaluate every AI agent, its permissions, connected capabilities, and potential security exposure.

. Continuously vet the AI supply chain: Detect risks, changes, and malicious behavior across skills, plugins, MCP servers, and other AI add-ons.

. Enforce security at runtime: Apply policies and prevent unsafe interactions, tool executions, and unauthorized agent actions.

. Enable trusted capabilities: Provide employees and agents with a safe marketplace of pre-vetted, approved internal and external AI add-ons.

“Enterprises aren't just adopting AI agents. They're inheriting an entirely new supply chain of skills, plugins, and tools that can change at any moment,” said Yair Saban, co-founder and CEO of AIR.“Approving an AI add-on once isn't enough. Organizations need to know what their agents are using, whether those components remain trustworthy, and when to revoke access. The recognition by the Fortune Cyber 60 reinforces the importance of the problem we're solving.”

To learn more about AIR, visit .

About AIR

AIR is the AI security platform for AI agents and their entire ecosystem of capabilities. AIR continuously assesses the risk of every agent and its connected AI add-ons, including skills, plugins, and MCP servers, while enforcing security policies in real time. With continuous vetting, runtime protection, and a trusted marketplace of pre-vetted AI add-ons, AIR empowers enterprises to securely scale AI agents. Learn more at .

Sarah Thorson

Magnitude, Inc.

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AIR Named to Fortune's Fourth Annual Cyber 60 List, Recognizing Innovation in Cybersecurity News Provided By Magnitude October 30, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology



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