Kachava Lux Unveils Limited Private Riviera Maya Escape Collection

Private rooftop dining at Kachava Lux in Mexico's Riviera Maya, where personalized hospitality meets the freedom of a private residence.

A limited collection of four-night Riviera Maya escapes combines private residences, yacht experiences and personalized hospitality at 50% off.

- Richard Fonbuena, Founder and CEOTULUM, Q.R., MEXICO, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- RIVIERA MAYA, MEXICO - Kachava Lux Private Residences & Spa is introducing a limited collection of four-night, five-day escapes that reimagine the Riviera Maya through a more private and personal approach to luxury hospitality.Created for families, couples and small groups, the Kachava Lux Escape brings together the privacy of a private residence with the care and service of a luxury hospitality experience-then extends the stay beyond the villa through the Caribbean, wellness, golf and the experiences of the Riviera Maya.At the center of the experience is Kachava Lux, an intimate collection of just eight private residences set within the Riviera Maya. Each residence offers generous indoor and outdoor living spaces, private suites, a fully equipped kitchen, a private pool and jacuzzi, creating a setting where guests can gather while still having space of their own.Private living. Personalized luxury hospitality.The experience begins before guests reach their residence, with complimentary private round-trip airport transportation arranged as part of the stay. Upon arrival, in-villa check-in removes the traditional front-desk experience, while a dedicated Kachava Resort Host becomes the guest's point of connection throughout the stay.Mornings begin at home, with complimentary breakfast prepared by a private chef and served in the villa. From there, each day can take a different direction, with experiences coordinated around the guest rather than a predetermined resort schedule.For this limited Escape Collection, that philosophy extends into a curated itinerary bringing together some of Kachava's signature experiences.Kachava Luxury, Now in the CaribbeanA complimentary private half-day experience aboard Kachava Caribe, Kachava Lux's Galeon 470 Sky yacht, reserved exclusively for Kachava guests, takes the experience offshore and into the Mexican Caribbean. The yacht experience takes Kachava's private hospitality to a whole new level, with time to discover the Caribbean, enjoy tapas and drinks aboard, and experience the Riviera Maya from the sea.Back on land, guests can personalize their Escape by choosing either two massage experiences or two rounds of golf at PGA Riviera Maya, allowing the journey to move between wellness and the fairway according to how they want to spend their time.The Escape also includes a complimentary, intimate in-villa grill experience, bringing another evening back to the privacy of the residence.It is an approach built around a simple principle: luxury should feel less like a schedule of amenities and more like having everything considered before it is needed.A Different Way to Experience the Riviera MayaKachava Lux was conceived for travelers who want the space and independence of a private residence without giving up the attention traditionally associated with high-end hospitality.The property's broader experience reflects that philosophy. Resort Hosts can coordinate private dining, in-villa spa, beauty and wellness experiences, local transportation and curated excursions throughout the region, while Kachava's residential setting gives guests the freedom to return to a place that feels distinctly their own.Rather than asking guests to choose between villa travel and resort hospitality, Kachava brings the two together.“We believe the destination should only be the beginning,” said Richard Fonbuena, Founder and CEO.“We created Kachava so our guests could experience the Riviera Maya from a place that feels entirely their own, while having the level of care, service and access they would expect from an exceptional luxury hotel. Everything is designed around how they want to experience their time here.”With only eight residences and a limited number of Escape packages being released at a 50% discount, availability will be intentionally restricted.The Kachava Lux Escape Collection will be available to book directly through Kachava Lux, subject to availability and the applicable package terms.

Ricardo Ferrer

Kachava Lux Private Residences & Spa

+52 221 206 4971

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Kachava Lux Unveils Limited Private Riviera Maya Escape Collection News Provided By Kachava Lux - Private Residences & Spa October 30, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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