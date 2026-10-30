Kash Hovey & Friends Celebrates Eight Years At Film Fest LA At LA Live With Hollywood Stars And Independent Filmmakers

Host of Kash Hovey and Friends at Film Fest LA at LA Live - Kash Hovey Photo Credit: Bella Saville

The annual Hollywood event welcomes television stars and a companion screening of A UNIFIED THEORY OF LOVE with Richard Karn and Kash Hovey.

- Kash Hovey

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Film Fest LA at LA Live celebrates the eighth annual Kash Hovey & Friends Film Block on Saturday, November 7, 2026, bringing Hollywood veterans, rising talent, and independent filmmakers together for an evening of cinema and entertainment at Regal LA Live. Hosted by award-winning actor and producer Kash Hovey alongside producer Michelle Beaulieu, the annual showcase continues its tradition of championing independent storytelling and connecting established entertainment professionals with emerging creative talent.

Now in its eighth year, Kash Hovey & Friends welcomes an impressive roster of Hollywood talent, including GENERAL HOSPITAL star Carolyn Hennesy, THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS actress Kate Linder, PACIFIC BLUE star Darlene Vogel, and Emmy Award-winning producer and THE BAY actress Kira Reed. Special guests Elizabeth Guest and Nicholas Guest will also join the celebration, alongside filmmakers, performers, and entertainment professionals.

Adding to this year's festivities, Film Fest LA will feature a companion screening of A UNIFIED THEORY OF LOVE, a romantic comedy written, directed, produced by, and starring Valerie Brandy, alongside HOME IMPROVEMENT star Richard Karn, Kash Hovey, and Eric Isenhower. The film follows a cynical neural engineer whose experimental AI matchmaking technology puts her own romantic future to the test. Blending humor, romance, and technology, the story explores the unpredictable nature of love and human connection in an increasingly digital world.

"The magic of Kash Hovey & Friends has always been the people and the stories they bring to the screen," said Hovey. "Eight years later, we're still bringing together incredible talent, from Hollywood veterans to emerging filmmakers, and giving them a place to share their work. That's what makes this event so special."

Helmed by Hovey and Beaulieu, the annual showcase has developed into a gathering of established industry professionals and rising creative voices, offering filmmakers an opportunity to present their work while celebrating the collaborations that shape the entertainment industry.

Hovey, an award-winning actor, producer, and host, has built a career spanning film, television, and entertainment media. His acclaimed interview series ON AIR WITH KA$H has featured conversations with Tim Burton, Paula Abdul, Mikey Madison, Whitney Cummings, Beverly D'Angelo, Rob Lowe, and other prominent entertainment figures. The series earned recognition at Film Fest LA for Best Variety Talk Series, Podcast or Entertainer. His acting credits include THE HIT, PLASTIC DAYDREAM with Shari Belafonte, UNDATEABLE JOHN with Shannen Doherty, JACK AND COCAINE, and REBOUND with Martin Lawrence.

Beaulieu, a producer, executive producer, model, and actress, began her entertainment career with THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JOHNNY CARSON, THE BEACH BOYS: A CELEBRATION CONCERT, and collaborations with Elvis Presley Enterprises. Her longtime creative partnership with Hovey includes JACK AND COCAINE and ON AIR WITH KA$H. Her work has been featured in Lavish Life Magazine, Action Magazine, and The LA Fashion Magazine.

The 2026 Kash Hovey & Friends Film Block will spotlight a diverse lineup of independent creative projects, including:

Short Films

DELLA – A short film from filmmaker Alessandro Gentile.

JAMIE IS ALONE – A short film from Allison Reyes, featuring Brett Kelly.

RAD HAIR ROBBIE - World premiere of the short film from filmmaker Jake Purfield.

SHQIPE/EAGLE – Written and directed by Vilma Zenelaj, starring Greta Zenelaj. Based on historical events in Albania, the film follows a mother confronting political unrest as she seeks a better future for herself and her daughter.

Trailers and Promotional Reels

MERCY – A presentation from filmmaker Jim Towns.

ON AIR WITH KA$H – Hosted by award-winning actor and producer Kash Hovey, the acclaimed entertainment interview series features candid conversations with Hollywood icons including Tim Burton, Paula Abdul, Rob Lowe, Mikey Madison, Whitney Cummings, Beverly D'Angelo, and Terry Crews. From career highlights and behind-the-scenes stories to personal triumphs and challenges, Hovey takes audiences beyond the spotlight to reveal the people behind the fame. Recognized by Film Fest LA with the Best Variety Talk Series, Podcast or Entertainer award, the series will be featured in a special sizzle reel celebrating its memorable interviews and moments.

WILL IT CORSET? – Award-winning fashion designer Jax Malcolm and director Gary Robinson present a compilation of his inventive YouTube series, WILL IT CORSET?, where he transforms unconventional materials and everyday objects into one-of-a-kind wearable corsets. Blending fashion design, humor, and unexpected creativity, Malcolm challenges the boundaries of traditional garment construction while bringing his imaginative creations to life.

WHAT THE HOUSE STILL HOLDS: A CONJURING DOCUMENTARY – Directed by award-winning filmmaker Jeff Ezell, with cinematography by Gary Robinson, the documentary explores the chilling mysteries surrounding the infamous Conjuring House. Featuring renowned psychic medium and paranormal investigator Patti Negri, the film follows a team of investigators as they uncover the house's unsettling history and search for answers to its enduring mysteries.

Music Videos

Reese Warren – A music video presentation from the recording artist.

Mason McNulty – A music video presentation from the actor and recording artist.

Dominique Ilie – A music video presentation from the recording artist.

From emerging filmmakers and independent productions to established Hollywood personalities, the eighth annual showcase reflects the creative diversity that has defined Kash Hovey & Friends since its inception. The event continues to provide a platform for artists to share their work, build industry relationships, and celebrate the collaborative spirit of independent entertainment.

The Kash Hovey & Friends Film Block takes place Saturday, November 7, 2026, at 9:00 PM at Regal LA Live & 4DX, located at 1000 West Olympic Boulevard in Los Angeles. For tickets and additional information, visit:

+

Lisa Malcolm

Lynk PR

+1 818-296-9763

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Kash Hovey & Friends Celebrates Eight Years at Film Fest LA at LA Live with Hollywood Stars and Independent Filmmakers News Provided By Lynk PR October 30, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.