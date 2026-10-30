Roquemore Skierski PLLC Welcomes Bronson T. Yake And Daniel Caminiti To Its Business And Commercial Litigation Practice

Roquemore Skierski PLLC is a Dallas-based Business and Commercial Litigation Law Firm

Senior Counsel Bronson T. Yake

Senior Counsel Daniel Caminiti

Mr. Yake brings 20 years of litigation experience, while Mr. Caminiti brings trial experience from practices in Chicago and Fort Worth.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Roquemore Skierski PLLC announces that Bronson T. Yake and Daniel Caminiti have joined the firm's business and commercial litigation practice as Senior Counsel. Mr. Yake brings 20 years of litigation experience and a background in aerospace engineering. Mr. Caminiti brings trial experience from practices in Chicago and Fort Worth, along with years of corporate transactional work. Both strengthen the firm's representation of privately held companies, emerging enterprises, and owner-operated businesses across Texas.Bronson T. YakeMr. Yake has practiced law in Maryland and Texas, including as a partner in a small litigation firm. His work covers the full course of a civil dispute: initial client consultation and negotiation; pleadings and motion practice; trial preparation and trial; and appeals.Mr. Yake has also worked with the U.S. Small Business Administration, where he assisted disaster victims in obtaining emergency disaster relief loans. He served as a lead attorney investigating fraud in the COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program. That work required close analysis of detailed records and a practical, solution-oriented approach to complex factual and legal issues.Before entering the law, Mr. Yake earned a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science in aerospace engineering from Mississippi State University. He then spent more than a decade as an engineer in the automotive and aerospace and defense industries. That technical training informs his handling of disputes that turn on complex systems, detailed records, and analytical problem solving.Mr. Yake pursued a career in the law because he finds fulfillment in solving problems and in helping clients work through legal challenges they might otherwise abandon, even when they have a just case. He brings a logical, inquisitive approach to each matter and reduces complex disputes to clear, effective strategy. As a second-year law student at the University of Baltimore, Mr. Yake was selected to lead a first-year Legal Research and Writing seminar."I came to the law to solve problems for business owners who have a just case and need someone to work through it with them," said Mr. Yake. "Roquemore Skierski handles the kind of complex commercial disputes where careful analysis decides the outcome of a case. I look forward to bringing that discipline to the firm's clients in Dallas and across Texas."Daniel CaminitiMr. Caminiti joins the firm from Watson Caraway Luningham Bradley & Trammell in Fort Worth, where he handled civil litigation matters from pleadings through trial. He practiced in Chicago from 2016 to 2024, including two years at Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker, where he tried cases to verdict.His Chicago practice also included three years at Handler Thayer, LLP, where he drafted, negotiated, and advised on corporate transactions, financings, and securities matters. That transactional work informs his handling of the contract and ownership disputes that businesses bring to the firm.Mr. Caminiti's practice covers breach of contract and breach of fiduciary duty; partnership and shareholder disputes; business fraud, business disparagement, and unfair competition; non-compete litigation; real estate litigation, construction litigation, and construction defect claims; DTPA matters; business injunctions and temporary restraining orders; and arbitration.Mr. Caminiti practices in the district courts of Dallas, Collin, Denton, and Tarrant Counties and in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas. He is also admitted to the State Bar of Illinois, the United States District Courts for the Northern and Central Districts of Illinois, and the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit.Mr. Caminiti earned his J.D. from Southern Illinois University School of Law and his B.A. in history from the University of Illinois. His recognitions include Illinois Super Lawyers, Rising Stars, 2016 to 2021; Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch, 2020 to 2025; and Emerging Lawyer, 2021 to 2024."I have negotiated the kinds of agreements that businesses later end up litigating, so I understand what an owner has at stake when a contract or a partnership breaks down," said Mr. Caminiti. "The attorneys at Roquemore Skierski know the North Texas courts and the judges who sit in them. Joining this team lets me give clients both trial experience and a business perspective on their disputes."A Deeper Litigation Bench"Our clients bring us disputes that put their capital, their relationships, and sometimes control of their companies at risk," said Kelvin Roquemore, Managing Partner of Roquemore Skierski PLLC. "Bronson pairs 20 years of litigation with an engineer's training, which matters when a case turns on technical systems and detailed records. Daniel has tried cases to verdict and has worked on the transactional side, so he reads a contract dispute the way the business that signed it does. Both add depth to a team that takes matters from the first conversation through trial."Mr. Yake and Mr. Caminiti join the firm's attorneys in representing business clients in Dallas, Collin, Denton, and Tarrant Counties, with additional reach into Harris and Travis Counties.About Roquemore Skierski PLLCRoquemore Skierski PLLC is a Dallas business litigation and real estate litigation firm for privately held companies, emerging enterprises, and owner-operated businesses with complex commercial disputes across Texas. The firm's attorneys draw on more than a century of collective Texas practice and represent clients in Texas district and county courts, Texas federal courts, and the Texas Business Court. The firm pairs courtroom experience with practical business solutions.Businesses with a commercial or real estate dispute can reach the firm's attorneys at roqski or by calling 972-325-6591.

Michael Mossessian

Roquemore Skierski PLLC

+1 972-325-6591

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Roquemore Skierski PLLC Welcomes Bronson T. Yake and Daniel Caminiti to Its Business and Commercial Litigation Practice News Provided By Roquemore Skierski PLLC October 30, 2026, 12:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Law, Real Estate & Property Management



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