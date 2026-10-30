All Dogs Unleashed Denver Addresses Aggression Training As City Ranks 10Th Nationally For Mail Carrier Dog Bites

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Denver families can access professional support for serious behavior concerns.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Denver ranked 10th among all U.S. cities for dog bite incidents involving United States Postal Service mail carriers in 2024, with 34 reported incidents. The city had ranked 18th just one year earlier with 21 incidents, representing a 62 percent single-year increase that moved Denver into the national top 10 for the first time in nearly a decade. The data, released by the USPS as part of its annual awareness campaign, places Denver alongside Los Angeles (77 incidents), Houston (65), Chicago (57), and Dallas (43) on a list that no city's residents want to see their hometown join.The numbers land in a city where the dog population is substantial by any measure. Denver Parks and Recreation estimates the city is home to approximately 160,000 dogs across roughly 99,000 households. A 2024 survey by the Colorado Polling Institute found that 50 percent of Denver residents own a dog, while only 20 percent have children under 18. The U.S. Census Bureau puts Denver's under-18 population at approximately 129,000, meaning dogs outnumber children in the city by more than 30,000.Aggression toward people, whether directed at mail carriers, delivery drivers, guests, or strangers on the sidewalk, is among the most consequential behavioral issues a dog owner can face. It creates liability exposure, strains neighbor relationships, and in some cases results in bite quarantine orders, insurance cancellations, or surrender to animal control. The behavior rarely resolves without sustained professional intervention.All Dogs Unleashed addresses aggression through a dedicated component of its Board and Train program at the Denver facility. The aggression management and reduction protocol targets dogs that display aggressive behavior toward people, other animals, or specific environmental stimuli. Rather than suppressing the behavior through correction alone, the program identifies underlying triggers and applies structured desensitization and counterconditioning protocols managed by experienced handlers over the course of the two-week residential program."Aggression is not a single behavior," said an All Dogs Unleashed training representative. "A dog that charges the front door when the mail carrier approaches is operating from a different set of triggers than a dog that resource guards its food bowl or one that reacts to unfamiliar people on the street. The first step is understanding what is driving the response, and the second step is building an alternative response through daily repetition in a controlled environment."The residential format provides an advantage that periodic training sessions cannot replicate. Dogs with aggression patterns require repetitive exposure under professional guidance, and the daily frequency of controlled encounters within the Board and Train structure accelerates the modification process. Trainers work with each dog individually, adjusting the program based on the specific behavioral profile and the outcomes the owner needs to achieve. Reactivity and impulse control are addressed as complementary elements, building a dog that can encounter a trigger without escalating.The USPS data represents one narrow slice of a broader issue. Nationally, more than 6,000 mail carrier dog bite cases were reported in 2024. U.S. insurers paid out $1.86 billion in dog-related injury claims in 2025, with the number of claims rising more than 25 percent in one year, according to the Insurance Information Institute. The cost of dog bite injuries has climbed nearly 97 percent over the past decade. Each of these data points reflects a behavioral gap that professional training is designed to close.For dogs with a known bite history or more serious aggression concerns, All Dogs Unleashed in Denver, CO, requires an evaluation before acceptance into the Board and Train program to assess whether the dog is a suitable candidate for a facility environment and to ensure the safety of staff and other animals. In-home training is available as an alternative for dogs that are not appropriate for facility placement.Every program graduate receives guaranteed results and lifetime support at no additional charge, ensuring that aggression management progress is maintained as the dog's environment and circumstances evolve.The Denver facility is located at 2301 Blake St, Denver, CO 80205. Families seeking professional help with aggression can call (720) 310-7337 or visit the website at to begin the intake process.About All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training DenverAll Dogs Unleashed Denver is a professional dog training and care facility located at 2301 Blake St in Denver's River North neighborhood, offering Board and Train, in-home training, private lessons, boarding, and daycare programs. Founded by Brian Claeys and Travis Lux, the company operates a national network of more than 24 locations across the United States, delivering structured behavioral modification and obedience training backed by guaranteed results and lifetime support for every graduate. Families in Denver can learn more or schedule a consultation at .###Media ContactAll Dogs Unleashed Dog Training DenverAddress: 2301 Blake St, Denver, CO 80205Phone: (720) 310-7337Website:

Brian Claeys

All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Denver (Denver, CO)

+1 (720) 310-7337

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All Dogs Unleashed Denver Addresses Aggression Training as City Ranks 10th Nationally for Mail Carrier Dog Bites News Provided By Icepick Development, LLC October 30, 2026, 12:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, World & Regional



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