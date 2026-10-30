Jairam Ramesh Accuses BJP Of Scorning Parliament, Links Mock Session To CEC Appointment

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday sharply criticised the BJP for organising a mock Parliament, alleging that the ruling party has consistently undermined the institution of Parliament since 2014.

In a post on X, Ramesh said it was“not at all surprising” that the BJP ecosystem had held a mock Parliament, as he accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of repeatedly mocking parliamentary democracy by bulldozing bills, denying debates on issues of public importance, denigrating parliamentary institutions and converting both Houses into platforms for self-glorification.

Ramesh specifically referred to the December 2023 episode when a Bill granting unprecedented life-long immunity to the Chief Election Commissioner was passed by both Houses while 145 Opposition MPs were under suspension.

He alleged that soon after the passage of the Bill, Gyanesh Kumar was positioned as Chief Election Commissioner to implement what he described as "nefarious Modi-Shah designs" aimed at stripping crores of Indians of their constitutional right to vote.

The Congress leader's remarks come against the backdrop of the ongoing political confrontation over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and the opposition's campaign questioning the functioning of the Election Commission.

The INDIA bloc has been demanding the resignation of the CEC and has organised a series of programmes, including a mock parliamentary session, to highlight its allegations of "vote chori".

The BJP has consistently rejected such allegations, asserting that parliamentary proceedings are conducted according to rules and that the Election Commission functions independently.

The ruling party has described the opposition's campaign as an attempt to discredit constitutional institutions after facing electoral setbacks.

Citizens for Democracy, a group associated with the BJP ecosystem, organised a mock Parliament at the NDMC (New Delhi Municipal Corporation) Convention Centre in New Delhi on October 30 under the theme "Democracy vs Anarchy".

The event, held as a counter to the INDIA bloc's parallel programme, featured young participants from across the country who enacted the roles of senior political leaders from both the ruling and opposition sides.

Ramesh's statement reflects the opposition's broader charge that parliamentary norms have been eroded over the past decade, with important legislation being pushed through without adequate discussion. The Congress maintains that the appointment process and functioning of the Election Commission have compromised its independence.

The BJP has consistently rejected such allegations, asserting that parliamentary proceedings are conducted according to rules and that the Election Commission functions independently. The ruling party has described the opposition's campaign as an attempt to discredit constitutional institutions after facing electoral setbacks.