INDIA Bloc Postpones Public Impeachment Programme Due To Heavy Rain

INDIA Bloc Postpones Impeachment Event

The INDIA bloc on Friday postponed its proposed public impeachment programme against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar to Saturday due to continuous rainfall in the national capital, with opposition leaders saying the decision was taken to ensure the participation of senior leaders. CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar said the programme would be held at the same venue and time on Saturday, adding that the organisers wanted to ensure the participation of elders and senior leaders. "Tomorrow, at the same time and venue, this will take place because of climate change and heavy rain. Elders and other seniors cannot attend properly, so we want to make it a huge event. All preparations are in place, but it has been postponed for this reason," Kumar said.

Leaders Cite Weather Conditions

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant said the weather conditions made it difficult to hold the programme at the originally planned open venue, prompting the organisers to defer it by a day. Speaking to the reporters, Sawant said, "You see the change in the climate over here. It is raining continuously, and it is not possible to hold the event in an open place as originally planned. Therefore, they have decided to postpone it by a day. We are going to conduct it tomorrow, and we hope the weather clears up. So, we have announced that it has been postponed."

Opposition Alleges Roadblocks

Congress MP Manickam Tagore said the programme had been shifted due to the unprecedented rainfall in Delhi. Speaking about the INDIA bloc's November 1 rally, Tagore alleged that the government was creating roadblocks for the opposition's preparations in different states. "Today we were fully ready, but last night and this morning there was rain in Delhi. Because of that unprecedented rain, it has been shifted to tomorrow, and we will continue our public impeachment tomorrow at 2 PM," Tagore said. "There are a lot of roadblocks being created by the government. In Tamil Nadu, the railway allowed our bookings, then they cancelled them. In Telangana, the same problem happened. In every state, we have been facing difficulties. Even after that, there is going to be a huge turnout of people," he said.

Consensus Among Opposition Leaders

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced that the public impeachment programme against CEC Gyanesh Kumar had been postponed by a day due to rain. He said the decision was taken by consensus, keeping in mind the discomfort senior leaders could face while attending an event in the rain. "By consensus, we have decided to postpone today's program (public impeachment programme against CEC) to tomorrow at the same time because of rain. We felt that it would be uncomfortable for seniors to sit in the rain, and we will hold the same programme tomorrow," Gandhi said. The programme was originally scheduled to be held at 3.30 pm on Friday at 10, Rajaji Marg, the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. (ANI)

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