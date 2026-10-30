Philip Mannion
- Professor of Palaeobiology, UCL
Philip Mannion is a Professor of Palaeobiology at University College London. His work focuses on the macroevolutionary history of terrestrial vertebrates over the last 250 million years, with particular emphasis on crocodiles and sauropod dinosaurs. His research also aims to understand how past climatic changes have constrained the evolution and distribution of biodiversity, with relevance to predicting the responses of climatically-threatened living organisms.Experience
- 2019–present Professor of Palaeobiology, University College London
- 2010 University College London, PhD
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