Azerbaijan Promotes AI-Driven Innovation In Anti-Doping Education And Clean Sport

By Alimat Aliyeva

Representatives of the Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) have participated in an international webinar titled “Quality of Operations and Innovation”, organised by the Institute of National Anti-Doping Organisations (iNADO) as part of its “Guiding Principles for the Future of Anti-Doping” series.

AMADA Executive Director Tahmina Taghi-zade delivered a presentation titled“Innovation in Anti-Doping: Responsible Use of Education and Artificial Intelligence for Clean Sport Achievements”.

Her presentation focused on innovative approaches to anti-doping education, developing athletes' potential and the responsible application of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

Taghi-zade emphasised the importance of moving beyond traditional educational models, which largely focus on prohibitions and informing athletes about the consequences of anti-doping rule violations. Instead, she advocated a more comprehensive approach aimed at fostering a culture of clean sport and helping athletes achieve high performance without resorting to prohibited substances or methods.

One of the key topics of the presentation was the CLEAN concept, which brings together five interconnected areas:

Individual assessment of athletes. Rational management of training loads. Scientifically informed provision of energy and essential resources to the body. Recovery and adaptation processes. Psychological preparation and improved anti-doping awareness.

A separate section of the presentation explored how artificial intelligence could help personalise anti-doping education. Participants discussed the potential for developing adaptive educational programmes tailored to athletes' ages, sporting disciplines and preferred languages.

The AMADA Executive Director also stressed the importance of ensuring that new technologies are used responsibly. She highlighted the need to protect personal data, maintain algorithmic transparency and ensure meaningful human oversight of decisions supported by artificial intelligence.

The international webinar was moderated by Rufat Efendiyev, Deputy Executive Director of AMADA. He emphasised that the quality of anti-doping activities should be assessed not only through the efficiency of organisational processes but also through their practical value to athletes, the accessibility of educational resources and the ability of anti-doping organisations to adapt to technological change.

Representatives of the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), UK Anti-Doping (UKAD), the Korea Anti-Doping Agency (KADA), the anti-doping organisation of Timor-Leste and Swiss company Berlinger also took part in the webinar.

Participants exchanged expertise and insights on scientific support for anti-doping activities, data analysis, institutional development, quality assurance and technological innovation.